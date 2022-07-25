Capitol Notebook: Gregg to lead national lieutenant governors’ group

Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg was elected as the next chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association at the organization’s annual meeting Monday, the Iowa governor’s office announced.

Gregg will serve for one year as chairman-elect and then become the organization’s chairman at the next annual meeting, which will be held in Des Moines in August 2023.

“I’m honored to be chosen by my peers to assume this leadership role,” Gregg said in a news release. “The NLGA is a place where lieutenant governors share ideas and best practices to advance opportunities for our states and our constituents. We work to find effective ways to address new problems, foster cooperation between states and generally improve effectiveness in our states.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is a previous chairwoman of the organization; she served from 2015 to 2016.

FARM-TO-SCHOOL: A program designed to connect Iowa schools with locally grown food is set to receive a boost from a nearly $100,000 grant to the state education department.

It is the second Farm-to-School Grant that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded to the Iowa Department of Education, the state agency announced. The total grant is a split of nearly $68,000 from the federal agriculture department and $25,000 from the state ag department. It is a two-year grant period that will cover the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

The program is designed to increase the availability of local foods in schools and provide educational programming on the sustainability and impact of healthy eating on overall wellness, the state education department said.

“It’s a win-win when we can assist our schools with providing nutritious and delicious meals to Iowa students while also building demand and markets for locally grown and produced Iowa products,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a news release. “Initiatives like the Farm-to-School program are important because they help to shorten the distance from farm to plate, improve our supply chain resiliency, and foster long-term connections between students, schools and farmers.”

DISASTER PROCLAMATION: Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for five Northeast Iowa counties in response to recent severe weather. The proclamation covers Allamakee, Clayton, Harrison, Shelby, and Winneshiek counties, and makes state resources available to assist in response to and recovery from the severe weather.

The proclamation also makes available to low-income households grants for home or care repairs, or replacing clothing or food.

Instructions and grant application information is available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at dhs.iowa.gov.