Campaign Almanac: Women’s reproductive freedom rally planned

DES MOINES — Advocates for women’s reproductive health care freedom are planning an “Iowans for Reproductive Freedom” rally for Sunday at the Iowa Capitol.

The event is scheduled to run from noon to 2 p.m. at the Capitol complex. Organizers said as of Friday roughly 1,700 people had responded online saying they plan to attend.

Groups supporting the event include One Iowa, regional Planned Parenthood chapters, NARAL, the Iowa Abortion Access Fund, the ACLU of Iowa, Progress Iowa, the League of Women Voters of Iowa, and more.

The rally is a response to recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and Iowa Supreme Court that have cleared the way for Iowa lawmakers to enact new restrictions on abortion access.

Under current state law, abortion is legal through roughly the first 20 weeks of pregnancy, although a woman must wait 24 hours after her initial appointment before having an abortion. Iowa Republican lawmakers are expected to further restrict or possibly ban abortion access.

“Abortion is still legal in Iowa, but our rights will now be determined by state leaders who are already moving to ban abortion in any way they legally can,” the groups supporting the rally said in a news release. “We must stand together and claim our power to make clear that Iowans need abortion access. We are united in our fight to protect safe, legal abortion in our state.”

GROUP TARGETS HINSON AGAIN: Unrig Our Economy, a product of Progress Iowa, has produced another round of ads targeting Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, the Republican incumbent in Eastern Iowa’s new 2nd District.

The ads in Iowa are part of a $4.5 million national ad campaign “to advocate for an economy that works for all,” the group said in a news release. The ads highlight Hinson’s votes in Congress that, the group said, prioritize wealthy corporations over Iowans.

The ads, which feature testimonials from Iowans who live in the new 2nd District, will air through the end of July on TV and digital sources, the group said.