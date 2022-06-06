Campaign Almanac: Trump endorses Hinson, Reynolds, Feenstra

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Iowa’s top elected Republicans over the weekend.

Just as notable is who Trump did not endorse.

Trump on Sunday announced his endorsement of Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson and Randy Feenstra.

Trump previously endorsed U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Trump did not endorse Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and has not weighed in on the competitive Republican primary in central Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

Miller-Meeks, who is completing her first term in the U.S. House and is running for re-election in eastern Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, was one of just 35 House Republicans to vote in support of establishing a commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol that were an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over Trump.

In the 3rd District, three Republicans are vying for the party’s nomination and the chance to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne.

The Republicans in that primary are state legislator and Iowa National Guard officer Zach Nunn of Bondurant, financial services professional Nicole Hasso of Johnston and construction consultant Gary Leffler of West Des Moines.

In endorsing Reynolds, Trump in a news release praised the governor for working with him on changes to federal trade policy, and said Reynolds “is fighting hard to create jobs, cut taxes, eliminate needless regulations, and protect the livelihoods of our great farmers and ethanol producers.”

In a separate news release, Trump described Hinson as “a fierce advocate for our America First agenda” and Feenstra as “an unwavering advocate for our wonderful farmers and ethanol producers.”

REYNOLDS ENDORSES ANOTHER CHALLENGER: Gov. Kim Reynolds has endorsed a third challenger to a Republican incumbent state legislator in the Iowa House.

This time, Reynolds has endorsed Republican Helena Hayes of New Sharon in the new Iowa House District 88. Hayes is challenging Rep. Dustin Hite of New Sharon.

Hite is chairman of the Iowa House education committee. As with other incumbents whose primary opponents Reynolds has endorsed, Hite was not a supporter of Reynolds’ proposal to shift taxpayer funding from public schools to private school tuition assistance.

“Helena is a strong, conservative leader prepared to defend parental choice in education,” Reynolds says in a recording posted on Hayes’ campaign page on Facebook.

Previously, Reynolds also endorsed the challengers to Iowa House Republicans Jon Thorup of Knoxville and Dennis Bush of Cherokee, both of whom also said they would not vote for Reynolds’ private school tuition assistance bill.

