Campaign Almanac: STEM group backs Franken in Senate race

SCIENCE GROUP ENDORSES FRANKEN: 314 Action Fund, which works to elect more people with STEM backgrounds to public office, has endorsed Mike Franken in Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Franken is a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City, and one of three Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa.

“Engineers are trained to solve problems, and with so much on the line for Iowans — reproductive rights, climate change and the future of programs like Social Security and the Affordable Care Act — voters will look for a proven problem solver like Admiral Michael Franken in November when they enter the ballot box,” 314 Action president Shaughnessy Naughton said in a news release.

“Admiral Franken has the experience and discipline necessary to cut through the partisan noise in Washington and lead using evidence-based policy on Day 1.”

The other Democrats in the June 7 primary are former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids and Minden physician Glenn Hurst.

The incumbent is Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. He is being challenged in the primary by Sioux City attorney and state legislator Jim Carlin.

