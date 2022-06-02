Campaign Almanac: STEM group backs Franken in Senate race

Courier Des Moines Bureau
SCIENCE GROUP ENDORSES FRANKEN: 314 Action Fund, which works to elect more people with STEM backgrounds to public office, has endorsed Mike Franken in Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign.
Franken is a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City, and one of three Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa.
“Engineers are trained to solve problems, and with so much on the line for Iowans — reproductive rights, climate change and the future of programs like Social Security and the Affordable Care Act — voters will look for a proven problem solver like Admiral Michael Franken in November when they enter the ballot box,” 314 Action president Shaughnessy Naughton said in a news release.
“Admiral Franken has the experience and discipline necessary to cut through the partisan noise in Washington and lead using evidence-based policy on Day 1.”
The other Democrats in the June 7 primary are former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids and Minden physician Glenn Hurst.
The incumbent is Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. He is being challenged in the primary by Sioux City attorney and state legislator Jim Carlin.
Photos: Graveside services for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball in Independence
Tidball 1
Members of the Navy serve as pallbearers as they carry the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 2
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 3
The hearse carrying the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, arrives for his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 4
A folded American flag is given to the family of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 5
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 6
Members of the Navy carry out the 21-gun salute for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 7
A Naval trumpeter plays "Taps" for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 8
The graveside services for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, were held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 9
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 10
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 11
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 12
Chris Zoeller
Tidball 13
Chris Zoeller
