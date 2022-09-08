CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Gov. Reynolds releases first ad of 2022 campaign

DES MOINES — Kim Reynolds’ first campaign ad of the 2022 cycle was published Thursday.

The 30-second ad from the Republican incumbent governor has a theme that Reynolds has stressed when speaking at campaign events: her belief Iowa state government is doing all the right things while the federal government is doing all the wrong things.

Iowa’s state lawmaking process is under full Republican control, while Democrats are in full control of the federal lawmaking process.

Reynolds, who has been Iowa’s governor since 2017, is being challenged by Democrat Deidre DeJear, a businesswoman from Des Moines and 2018 candidate for Iowa Secretary of State.

Iowa Libertarian Party candidate Rick Stewart is also on the ballot in the gubernatorial campaign.

Reynolds’ first campaign ad of 2022 “contrasts the failures of Joe Biden and the Democrats in Washington, D.C., with the success story happening in Iowa under the leadership of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds,” according to a news release from Reynolds’ campaign.

The ad will run statewide on cable, broadcast, online and digital platforms, Reynolds’ campaign said.

FARM BUREAU ENDORSES NUNN: Add Zach Nunn, the Republican candidate in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, to the list of those receiving the endorsement of the Iowa Farm Bureau’s political arm.

The Republican Party of Iowa announced the Farm Bureau’s endorsement of Nunn.

Nunn is challenging Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne.

“With one in every five Iowans employed in agriculture and ag-related industries, we must elect ‘Friend of Agriculture’ candidates who will continue to be champions for agriculture and the hardworking Iowa families who make their living feeding and fueling the world,” Iowa Farm Bureau Federation PAC chair Kriss Haglund said in an Iowa GOP news release.