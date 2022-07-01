Campaign Almanac: Ernst’s Roast and Ride summer fundraiser returns

Courier Des Moines Bureau
DES MOINES — Joni Ernst’s annual summer fundraiser, the Roast and Ride, is back on her campaign calendar in 2022 after a two-year absence.
Ernst’s campaign is planning the event for October; an exact date is yet to be determined.
The event, which features a motorcycle ride followed by a hog roast is getting a new addition this year: a ruck march, which is a military term for walking or hiking with a backpack.
Ernst’s campaign said more details, including a precise date and lineup of speakers, for October’s Ruck, Roast and Ride will be announced later.
Ernst’s first Roast and Ride was held in 2015 and featured numerous candidates for president in the 2016 cycle. Donald Trump, then the Republican candidate for president, was guest speaker at the 2016 event.
The event was not held last year, and in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic Ernst’s campaign held only the motorcycle ride portion of the event as a charity fundraiser.
Ernst is not up for re-election until 2026.
HOLIDAY CAMPAIGNING: Deidre DeJear and Mike Franken, Iowa’s Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate, announced their Independence Day holiday weekend campaign schedules.
DeJear will host a meet and great in Burlington on Saturday, attend the West Des Moines Democrats’ picnic and that city’s parade on Sunday, then attend parades in Urbandale and Iowa Falls on Monday.
Franken plans to attend the Des Moines Farmers Market and American Legion pancake breakfast at the Mitchellville American Legion Saturday, the West Des Moines Democrats’ picnic on Sunday, and the Tipton parade and Clinton County Democrats’ office opening in Clinton on Sunday.
DeJear is running for governor against incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds along with Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart.
Franken is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Photos: 2022 Sturgis Falls Celebration and Parade
Sturgis Falls Parade 12
The AMVETS American carries a large American flag at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 17
Audri Hicks of Cedar Falls, 5, smiles as she walks out of the fun house at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 24
The Cedar Falls Lions Club at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 19
Riders circle around in the Zipper ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 12
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 21
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 1
The Union Baptist Crusaders drumline performs at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 30
The Ruby Gymnastics Academy float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 22
SlideShow Bob performs at the Gateway Park Stage at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 3
Kids enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 23
Kids dance as SlideShow Bob performs at the Gateway Park Stage at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 1
Kids enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 4
Riders circle around in the Ferris Wheel at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 8
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 13
Kids play a water race game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 20
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 11
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 28
The Cedar Falls High School Marching Band at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 2
Tommy Hawk of the Waterloo Black Hawks waves to the crowd at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 22
The Cedar Falls Municipal Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 14
Kids play a carnival game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 9
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 18
The crowd watches as Cedar Falls Fire Department Engine 501 rolls through the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 14
The UnityPoint Health float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 9
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 26
A child covers his ears as a large truck rolls through the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 31
The North Star Community Services float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 21
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 5
The Cedar Falls High School robotics team float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 27
The University of Northern Iowa New Horizons Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 2
Kids jump on trampolines during the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 17
Plenty of people marched in the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 6
Kids ride bumper cars at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 7
Kids ride bumper cars at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 25
The Nazareth Lutheran Church float at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 6
Mayor Rob Green waves to the crowds at The Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 7
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Fri
Kids play a carnival game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 11
The Second Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 5
Riders circle around in the Ferris Wheel at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 16
A girl in the UnityPoint Health float blows bubbles at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 10
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 20
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 29
The Ruby Gymnastics Academy float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 13
The Taylor Veterinary Hospital float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 3
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 4
The Cedar Falls Dance Team at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 16
Kids pile out of the fun house at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 10
The AMVETS Post 49 color guard at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 23
Peet Junior High cheerleading performs at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 18
The Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 8
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 15
The UnityPoint Health float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
