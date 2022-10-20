CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: 2024 presidential prospect Nikki Haley headed back to Iowa

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, a 2024 presidential prospect, is headed back to Iowa next week to campaign on behalf of elected Republican women in the state.

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the U.N., will appear at rallies in Davenport and Cedar Rapids on Tuesday with Republican women seeking re-election in the Nov. 8 general election, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

The rallies are being hosted by Winning For Women Action Fund as part of its Women on a Mission tour. The Super PAC is dedicated to electing Republican women. It and related groups raised more than $16 million through the third quarter, according to a news release.

“Iowa grows strong women, and Gov. Reynolds, (Iowa U.S.) Sen. (Joni) Ernst, and Reps. Miller-Meeks and Hinson prove just that,” Haley said in a statement. “Whether it be in Des Moines or Washington, these ladies aren’t afraid to put up a fight against (President) Joe Biden’s reckless agenda.”

Haley has been a regular presence in the state over the last two years, campaigning for Republicans up and down the ballot.

Reynolds faces Democrat Deidre DeJear, a businesswoman from Des Moines.

Hinson is running in Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District against Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha. Miller-Meeks is running in Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, and faces an election challenge from Democrat Christina Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor and state representative from Iowa City.

DEJEAR RELEASES NEW AD: Democratic gubernatorial nominee Deidre DeJear released her second TV ad on Thursday.

A campaign spokeswoman said the ad will air in the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids TV markets. It was posted on social media Thursday.

In the ad, DeJear states “I couldn’t be more different from Kim Reynolds.”

“Are you sick of politics? Enough to surprise the so-called experts?” DeJear says. “Show them Iowa doesn’t want a governor who lets states outlaw abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, or take millions from public schools and give it to private schools.”

Reynolds has petitioned to lift an injunction on the state’s fetal heartbeat law, which would ban abortions after about six weeks, with limited exceptions for medical emergencies, including threats to the mother's life, rape, incest, and fetal abnormality.

Reynolds has also pushed a proposal to provide taxpayer-funded scholarships to families to seek education at a private school.

DeJear goes on to say she’ll work across the aisle with people from both major political parties to create jobs, invest in public schools, “and stop the radical nonsense,” alluding to Reynolds’ push to restrict abortion access in the state.

Reynolds’ campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday on the ad.

REPUBLICAN TREASURER CANDIDATE RELEASES ADS: A Republican state lawmaker running to unseat the longest-tenure state treasurer in U.S. history released two new TV ads.

Roby Smith, from Davenport, has served as a state legislator since 2010 and owns an advertising and publication business. He is running to unseat Democrat Michael Fitzgerald, from Waukee, who has been Iowa’s treasurer since 1983.

In one ad, titled “Never Misses,” Smith’s wife and children say the Republican state senator "will never miss a chance to save taxpayer dollars, improve financial literacy and help Iowa families afford college.“

Smith has touted tax cuts enacted by state GOP lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018 and 2022.

In another ad, titled “Losing Interest,” the ad says Fitzgerald failed to advocate for tax policies that eliminated taxes on retirement income for Iowa seniors. The ad also criticizes Fitzgerald for a recent rating downgrade of the state’s college savings plan. In its annual ratings, Chicago-based financial services firm Morningstar lowered its rating of College Savings Iowa to “neutral,” which is the fourth of five ratings and which the company describes as “average.”

Fitzgerald’s campaign said the ads misrepresent the responsibilities and programs of the state treasurer’s office.

Fitzgerald, during a taping of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS earlier this month, said the treasurer is responsible for managing the state’s finances — not weighing in on tax policy. He also said he believes part of the downgrade was the result of miscommunication, and that he believes Morningstar will soon move the program’s rating back up.

“It demonstrates that Mr. Smith does not understand the office he is running for,” according to a statement from Fitzgerald’s campaign. “Additionally, it shows his willingness to politicize a program that helps Iowans save for college. As a fiduciary, that is reckless.”

The ads will air on broadcast in the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids TV markets and expand to the Quad Cities and Sioux City markets on Monday, according to a spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa.

Fitzgerald’s office on Thursday announced the launch of an app that Iowans can download to open a College Savings Iowa account, make contributions, review investments and check transaction history from their mobile device.

The READYSAVE 529 app can by downloaded on the Apple and Google Play app stores. For details, go to CollegeSavingsIowa.com.

SUPPORT FOR GRASSLEY: Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley announced a coalition of women from Iowa’s 99 counties supporting his re-election, adding to coalitions of farmers and veterans he has announced in recent months.

In a news release, the campaign said Grassley has worked on legislation that benefits women, including maternal health care and legislation aimed at protecting victims of sexual assault. The campaign also recently released a video titled “Grassley Works for Women.”

Grassley is challenged for re-election by Democrat Mike Franken, a former U.S. Navy admiral. Franken has accused Grassley of harming women with his votes over his career, including support for federal abortion limitations.

Grassley’s campaign, in turn, has accused Franken of disrespecting women and highlighted an allegation from a former staffer that he kissed her without her consent. Franken denies the incident.