CLIVE — Rollie Roberts, a farmer from western Iowa, said he still respects former President Donald Trump. But Roberts is open to considering a different Republican candidate for president.

Iowa Republicans’ shopping season is underway, roughly 10 months out from their big decision in the 2024 caucuses.

Nine official or potential candidates were on display Saturday night in Iowa at the first multiple-candidate event of the cycle: the Christian conservative Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual fundraiser at the Horizon Events Center in this Des Moines suburb.

Roberts was among the roughly 900 people who attended the event. His top two candidates at this early point of the cycle: Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Roberts said he also respects Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, but he considers Trump and DeSantis his top tier.

DeSantis declined the invitation to speak at Saturday’s event. Trump appeared virtually. Pence attended and spoke at the event.

“I still respect Donald Trump and what he did for our country. I wish he was a younger man. Gov. DeSantis might be that man. I don’t know,” said Roberts, who lives in Harrison County.

The full roster of official or potential presidential candidates who spoke at Saturday’s event also included: Will Hurd, Asa Hutchinson, Larry Elder, Perry Johnson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott and Tulsi Gabbard.

Beth Roberts, Rollie’s wife, has even more candidate shopping to do: She said she has no favorites in the Republican primary thus far.

Rollie Roberts said his top issues for the presidential election are China, Russia and “wokeness” in the U.S. military.

“I’m primarily concerned about who would be the best for our country, get us out of this mess,” he said.

“Wokeness” was a top target of attendees and speakers at Saturday night’s event. The term has become shorthand for policies conservatives oppose, for example the discussion of gender identity in schools.

Pence, the first speaker at Saturday’s event, referred to the policy of the Linn-Mar School District on gender identity, which has come under fire from conservatives.

The Linn-Mar policies, adopted last year and in place at many other school districts, spell out inclusive practices for transgender students, including giving them access to restrooms, locker rooms or changing areas that correspond with their gender identity.

Republican state lawmakers have been advancing legislation that would ban transgender students in K-12 schools from using the bathroom that matches their gender identity, and would prohibit the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation before seventh grade.

The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition held two similar events in 2015, the last competitive cycle for Republicans — one in the spring and one in the fall.

Doug Smalley, a former state legislator from Clive, said he had a broader response to the question of which candidates he is considering at this stage of the GOP presidential primary.

“All of them are so much better than any of the possibilities on the other side that I’m equally for any one of them,” he said.

National Democrats, in advance of the event, attempted to tie all the candidates to Trump by describing them as “MAGA Republicans,” and accused the candidates of supporting “exceedingly extreme positions.”

“This cattle call is just the latest gathering of MAGA Republicans who’ve spent their entire careers pushing for an extreme agenda — from banning abortion to gutting Social Security to wanting to rip away affordable health care access from millions of Americans,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Rhyan Lake said in a statement. “Each and every 2024 Republican has doubled down on their exceedingly extreme positions that are out of step with hard working Americans and can count on being held accountable by voters.”

Steve Scheffler, president of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, urged those in attendance to help protect religious liberty.

“Today’s society is crazy vs. normal,” Scheffler said. “(President Joe) Biden and his leftist, radical, socialist Democrats in my view are doing everything they can to destroy America. And we dare not allow this man to be re-elected in 2024.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds did not attend the event but recorded brief remarks that were played for the crowd. She highlighted some of the legislation passed so far this legislative session by Republicans, including state funding for private school financial assistance, a ban on gender-affirming health services for Iowans under 18, and a reorganization of the executive branch of state government.

Republican Party of Iowa chairman Jeff Kaufmann and Republican Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird appeared on stage and posed questions to the candidates.

The best ways to be money smart this week Financial saving tips for locals who want extra spending money this summer.