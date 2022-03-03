Governor signs ban on transgender athletes in girls sports

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds today signed HF 2416 into law prohibiting transgender girls and women from competing in sports at Iowa schools, colleges and universities with other girls and women.

The bill allows participation in sports based upon the biological sex listed on the athlete’s birth certificate.

“This is a victory for girls’ sports in Iowa. No amount of talent, training or effort can make up for the natural physical advantages males have over females. It’s simply a reality of human biology,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity and it’s absolutely unfair.”

This law requires schools at all levels to designate sporting events as male, female, or co-ed. Only students who are female according to their birth certificate will be eligible to compete in girls sports. No student will be prevented from playing a sport that matches his or her biological sex, or a sport designated as co-ed.

The bill passed the Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday.

Iowa becomes the 11th state to ban transgender athletes from participating in athletics with other athletes of the gender with which they identify, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit think tank that researches state policies.

The legislation passed through the House and Senate with only Republican support. Statehouse Republicans said the legislation is a matter of ensuring fairness in girls’ and women’s athletics.

“Fairness and equality are not the same thing,” said Sen. Tim Goodwin, a Republican from Burlington. “This bill is about fairness.”

Democrats argued, as have advocates for LGBTQ people, that the examples of transgender girls dominating girls’ sports are rare, and that these types of proposals can create a feeling of exclusion to LGBTQ people.

Zach Wahls, the Democrats’ leader in the Senate from Coralville, said reasonable people can address the potential issues of fairness regarding transgender girls competing in girls’ sports. He said the proposed legislation does not accomplish that goal.

“The bill we are debating today is not reasonable,” Wahls said during debate. “This bill is a political wedge being used to divide us. It does not have to be this way.”

Wahls also noted many schools have already dealt with the issue on a local level.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, which governs interscholastic girls high school competition in Iowa, has a transgender policy in place that allows transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports.

Jean Berger, executive director of the IGHSAU, on multiple occasions declined to respond to questions about the proposed legislation.

Critics of the bill also noted it will place Iowa schools in the uncomfortable position of having to choose between complying with state and federal law, and warned that it will face a legal challenge that could be costly to the state.

“This bill discriminates against students and singles out school employees and faculty for punishment,” Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, the statewide public educators union, said in a statement. “It is a hateful attempt to intimidate both students and the education professionals helping them succeed.”

Similar bans in other states have led to legal challenges that have at least temporarily prevented the laws from being implemented until the courts rule.

Connie Ryan, executive director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, released a statement about Gov. Reynolds signing what she called discriminatory legislation against transgender children into law:

“Today is an incredibly sad and shameful day for Iowa. A day that is becoming increasingly less rare in our state. A day that the governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, willingly and knowingly signed legislation that harms Iowa children and inserts discrimination into our laws, rather than uphold our proud heritage of protecting the civil rights of marginalized communities.”

“Republicans in the Iowa Legislature and Governor Reynolds did not listen to the majority of Iowans who believe in equality. Instead, they used a cultural wedge to divide Iowans and score points with a small but loud minority who have a political agenda – all at the expense of children. Children who are transgender.”

“Iowans of faith and all beliefs who believe in the worth and dignity of every child and every person, are not done with this fight. We are here to say to all transgender children and adults across Iowa – our neighbors, friends, and family – we see you, we are here for you, we will fight alongside you, we love you, and you are welcome in Iowa.”

