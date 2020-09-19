Gov. Reynolds extends bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

“We’re trying to understand what metrics we’re supposed to be looking at — other counties have higher positivity rates. If it’s going to continue, we just need to know,” he said.

“I just hope there are enforcement of guidelines on things like house parties — today there was a huge number of new cases, and we haven’t been open for four weeks ... I understand the limitations during the pandemic but it’s frustrating when only two counties out of 99 are allowed to be open and given a chance.”

The order, first issued late last month, affects bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, nightclubs, country clubs or other social or fraternal clubs, including wedding reception venues. But while the businesses must stay closed to the public, the establishments are permitted to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off premises.

Restaurants in the two affected counties are allowed to remain open, but still must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.

In previous public statements, Reynolds said the move was necessary to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus among people in the 19- to 24-year-old age range.

In a revised order earlier this week, Reynolds allowed bars in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties to reopen beginning Wednesday.