For many Iowa farmers, crop yields better than expected

DES MOINES — For the multitude of Iowa corn and soybean farmers teeming with harvest hopes, it’s go time.

From satellite-guided mega machines to old-school combines and corn pickers, farmers are greased and ready to roll as dusty clouds arise from the Iowa landscape.

“I think this week the way the weather is cooperating and looking with some heat, folks are really going to get out and go hard and really get harvest underway,” said Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig. He took a break from combining soybeans at his family’s Palo Alto County operation last week to discuss 2021 harvest prospects. Despite dry conditions in much of Iowa this year, Naig said farmers he’s talked with indicate yields should be better than expected.

“We were terribly dry up here, but I have to say we’re pleasantly surprised with how yields are looking, even given how dry it was,” Naig said. “But across the state, it really is kind of a mixed bag. It’s all weather-dependent. There were parts of the state that were terribly dry. You actually had parts of southeast Iowa that were really too wet. And then you had some that got timely rain and they got just enough. I think we’re going to see some record yields in parts of the state. So it’ll be another year where you’re going to have a lot of variability, but I think generally we can say things look better than we might have expected.”

With market prices for a bushel of corn topping $5 and soybeans approaching $13 per bushel, farmers who were whipsawed by global trade uncertainties, COVID-19 and a rare crop-flattening derecho are looking at a bounce-back year with expectations they’ll finish No. 1 nationally in corn production and second to Illinois in soybean production in 2021.

Mark Licht, an assistant professor and cropping systems specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said there is an early push to harvest soybeans. A dry growing season with warm temperatures and low humidity has dried grain rapidly. On the corn side, farmers may spend considerably less on drying as plants to mature in the field.

“Field activity has ramped up incredibly fast this year. We went from basically not harvesting to everyone harvesting as fast as they possibly can, largely because grain moistures have dropped really quickly. Both corn and soybean dry downs have been really good,” Licht said.

“I would guess that by the end of this week we will have farmers telling us that they are done with soybeans and they’re moving on to corn,” he noted. “We might see that soybean harvest rate quite a bit higher than normal.”

Overall, the ISU crop expert expects the harvest will “finish up a little earlier” than usual.

The latest projections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture peg Iowa’s soybean yield at 58 bushels per acre, up from three previous years but below the 60.5 bushels an acre state record for 2016. For corn, the August estimate expected yields to average 193 bushels per acre — below the 2018 record of 204. ISU extension agronomists report yield ranges from 145 to 225 bushels around Iowa, with concerns over the stalk quality in dried-out plants susceptible to wind damage.

Yields will be variable and “all over the map” Naig said.

Harvest was underway last past week for most eastern Iowa farmers.

Jeff Knupp, 59, who grows corn and soybeans near Garrison in Benton County, was pleased with how his beans were looking from the combine Sept. 24.

“Real good,” he said. “This field we’re in now appears to be yielding 80 bushels per acre.”

Knupp, who farms 650 acres, got timely rain this summer. He was able to plant earlier than usual, which means an early harvest. He plans to do a fall application of nitrogen fertilizer once the ground is cold, but before it freezes. When harvest is late, there’s not always time for fertilizer before the snow falls.

“If the weather stays good, we’ll be done with beans in 10 to 12 days,” Knupp said. “Then corn will be another 20 days.”

Dan Delaney, 44, who farms about 600 acres in Jefferson County, hadn’t yet started harvesting Sept. 27. He wanted to give his crops a few more days to mature in the field. But it made him a little anxious when he drove over to southern Illinois recently and saw some farmers had their crops completely out of the field.

“We’re going to get started this week on some of this corn,” he said. “We raise cattle, too, and we’ve been kind of getting some of the cattle stuff taken care of so we don’t have to stop harvesting the corn once we get started.”

Southeast Iowa planting was a little behind schedule because of spring rains, Delaney said. A windstorm Sept. 20 flattened some of his corn. He’ll have to harvest in one direction — opposite of the way the corn fell — because he doesn’t have special equipment to lift up the slanted stalks. Delaney also worries about equipment breakdowns because of supply chain issues worldwide.

“It’s been kind of a crazy year,” he said.

Delaney harvests with a neighbor. While he’s bringing in the corn and then chopping it up for cattle feed for his herd and his neighbor’s, his neighbor may start harvesting soybeans from both farms.

While drought conditions in northern Iowa were bad throughout the summer, Clear Lake farmer Chris Peterson speculated it may not have a huge impact on the fall harvest.

Peterson said corn that was planted early was harmed “pretty bad” by the drought, but corn planted later in the summer wasn’t impacted as heavily.

“The longer-term corn seems to be doing pretty decent,” Peterson said. “The drought didn’t impact the longer-term maturity corn.”

Peterson said that part of the reason for this was due to rain late in the summer season.

“That was a million-dollar-an-acre rain,” Peterson said. “It saved a lot of crops, and saved a lot of guys.”

Despite early drought conditions, Peterson speculates that it will still be a good fall harvest.

“It’s going to be a good year,” Peterson said. “It’s going to be a good year for everybody.”

Naig and Licht said areas of Iowa hard hit by the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho battled problems this year of “volunteer corn” appearing in soybean fields and other places where the downed grain reemerged during the growing season.

But, “I think by and large those folks have had a good year,” said Naig.

“Harvest is still early, but the yields we’ve been hearing in the last two or three weeks I think the producers are generally surprised that things are exceeding their expectations so overall I think 2021 crop yields are going to be good,” said Matt Vegter, a real estate agent in Nevada who specializes in farm land sales.

Northwest Iowa farmers are seeing a wide range of yields, all dependent on how much rain fell on an area of the state that experienced varying degrees of drought. But what little rain did fall in some areas came at opportune times in late July and August, giving crops a boost and surprising farmers, who have been making rapid progress this week on the bean harvest.

“If you got that rainfall, yields are better than people thought they’d be. Even in the stressed areas they’re pleasantly surprised with how their yields are doing,” said Joel DeJong, an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist based in Le Mars. “I think the average is going to be decent, but the range is going to be wide.”

DeJong said fields that received those timely rains are yielding 80 bushels of beans per acre. Most farmers are seeing bean yields in the 60s and 70s. Drier areas are down in the 50s and lower. He said the area’s yields are average to slightly above average.

“It’s mixed,” he said. “We had some parts of the area that had some nice rain and they’re having really nice yields.”

Chuck White was one of those farmers to benefit from rain at the right time. The 710 acres of corn and beans he farms near Spencer with his son, Patrick, and brother, Kevin, is doing well, thanks in large part to 9 inches of rain that fell from July 10 to Sept. 10.

“I’m extremely happy. It was the timeliness of the rain. When we got the rain, it was just in time. Anytime you got any rain at all, it was really a gift,” said White, a director for the Iowa Soybean Association. “That August rain, that really helped the soybeans. Anybody that was under a cloud, they got a good yield.”

White said his beans so far are yielding a bit above average, with fields producing 60 bushels and into the 70s per acre. He had yet to start on the corn crop.

DeJong said not enough corn has been harvested to accurately gauge this year’s crop. He suspects it will be similar to the bean crop, with yields varying according to the amount of rain received.

Erin Jordan of The Gazette, Nick Hytrek of the Sioux City Journal and Zachary Dupont of the Globe Gazette in Mason City contributed to this report.

