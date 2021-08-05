Floyd County opts for overhaul of supervisor elections

In results listed on the Floyd County auditor’s Facebook page Wednesday, 67% of the 1,860 ballots cast favored electing supervisors by district rather than at large, as is currently the case. Eight polling places were listed on the website, and results were in from all locations as well as from absentee voters.

The Coalition for Better County Government presented a petition June 1 seeking to force a special election asking voters to change how supervisors are elected. Supervisors rejected the petition, despite the fact that the 1,100 signatures it contained seemed to meet the requirements of Iowa law. The petition sought to divide the county into three districts, with one supervisor selected from each district instead a countywide vote filling all three spots. The method is meant to ensure voters in both rural and urban areas are represented on the board, according to the coalition.