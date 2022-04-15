'Field of Dreams' site gets makeover

DYERSVILLE (AP) — The new owners of the “Field of Dreams” site in Iowa plan to use $80 million in private investment to make the popular tourist attraction a destination for youth baseball and softball tournaments.
The Des Moines Register reports that Go the Distance said in a news release Thursday that the money will be used to build baseball and softball fields, team dormitories and a hotel, among other improvements. Go the Distance’s CEO is longtime Chicago White Sox star and hall-of-famer Frank Thomas.
The site in rural Dyersville has long been a popular destination, since the 1989 Kevin Costner movie.
Thomas’ group purchased controlling interest in the movie site last year for an undisclosed amount. The company expects the overhaul to be completed in phases by the end of 2023.
The company also hopes to keep Major League Baseball coming back to the site after a successful game last season between the White Sox and New York Yankees. This season, the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds at the site on Aug. 11.
The new plan revives and improves on a project originally unveiled when Go the Distance Baseball announced it would purchase the storied movie site from Don and Becky Lansing in late 2011. Then under different management, the company planned to build All-Star Ballpark Heaven through a $38 million capital investment involving the construction of fields, bunkhouses, a swimming pool and an indoor practice dome.
The company planned to open the complex in 2014, which would have coincided with the 25th anniversary of the release of the film. But difficulties finding investors and lawsuits from neighboring property owners have hindered progress an it never came to fruition.
Former Chicago White Sox player and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas holds the 2005 World Series Champion trophy in a 2015 photo. Thomas headed a venture that bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball’s stake in the Field of Dreams movie site in September.