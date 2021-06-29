Fickle weather takes crops on roller coaster

DES MOINES — Iowa’s notoriously fickle weather took crops on a roller-coaster ride over the past week, state officials reported Monday.

Crops benefited from much-needed rain but more moisture is needed, especially in the northern two-thirds of the state, according to the latest crop report issued by the by the U. S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service. There also were scattered reports of damaging hail and high winds throughout Iowa.

“An active weather pattern shifted into the Midwest last week bringing several days of widespread and beneficial rainfalls,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “The rain came just when moisture-stressed corn and soybeans needed it.

“Unfortunately, severe thunderstorms caused crop damage in parts of western and central Iowa, as well as flash flooding across southeastern Iowa,” said Naig. “The forecast shows additional chances of rain and milder temperatures are expected over the next week.”

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from slightly more than one-quarter of an inch in Sheldon to 8.1 inches in Cedar Rapids over the past week. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 2.13 inches, almost double the weekly normal of 1.09 inches.