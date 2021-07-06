Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son

The widow of a 68-year-old Adventureland seasonal employee who died on the ride in June 2016 due to an operator's errors said Tuesday her heart breaks for the Jaramillo family, and that their lives will never be the same.

Gladys Booher said the ride's location far from park entrances slowed the emergency response when her husband, Steve, was critically injured. She said she's angry that Adventureland hasn't fixed that problem, after fire officials noted it was difficult to reach those injured Saturday.

"I just wish that Adventureland would take it more seriously," she said. "It's just not people walking through the gates to purchase a ticket. They are actually entrusting that park with their lives and their safety."

Steve Booher was working as a loading assistant getting riders out of a boat when the operator started moving the ride unexpectedly. Booher was jerked off his feet, fell and hit his head and was trapped between a boat and a concrete sidewall as the ride continued.

Booher's head was rammed against the wall several times before the ride stopped. He died of brain and skull trauma days later.