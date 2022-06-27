Farmers get work done ahead of rains

DES MOINES – Mostly warm and dry conditions resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included cutting hay and spraying crops.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 6% very short, 22% short, 67% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 22% short, 68% adequate and 5% surplus.

Corn condition rating was 80% good to excellent. Ninety-seven percent of soybeans have emerged, four days behind last year but three days ahead of the five-year average. Two percent of soybeans were blooming, 12 days behind last year and one week behind the average. Iowa’s soybean condition rating remained 80% good to excellent. Eighty percent of the oat crop has headed, two days behind last year. Twelve percent of oats were turning color, six days behind last year. Iowa’s oat condition was 81% good to excellent.

Ninety-one percent of the state’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed and the second cutting has started with 6% complete. All hay condition rated 72% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 62% good to excellent.

Temperatures across Iowa were cooler than the previous reporting period, though still several degrees above normal, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Portions of northern Iowa reported positive departures of up to six degrees; the statewide average temperature was 75.4 degrees, 3.1 degrees above normal. Moderate to heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa where several stations measured at least two inches of above average totals. Western Iowa remained unseasonably dry with departures approaching two inches below normal.

