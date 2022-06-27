Farmers get work done ahead of rains

COURIER STAFF
DES MOINES – Mostly warm and dry conditions resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included cutting hay and spraying crops.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 6% very short, 22% short, 67% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 22% short, 68% adequate and 5% surplus.
Corn condition rating was 80% good to excellent. Ninety-seven percent of soybeans have emerged, four days behind last year but three days ahead of the five-year average. Two percent of soybeans were blooming, 12 days behind last year and one week behind the average. Iowa’s soybean condition rating remained 80% good to excellent. Eighty percent of the oat crop has headed, two days behind last year. Twelve percent of oats were turning color, six days behind last year. Iowa’s oat condition was 81% good to excellent.
Ninety-one percent of the state’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed and the second cutting has started with 6% complete. All hay condition rated 72% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 62% good to excellent.
Temperatures across Iowa were cooler than the previous reporting period, though still several degrees above normal, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship
Portions of northern Iowa reported positive departures of up to six degrees; the statewide average temperature was 75.4 degrees, 3.1 degrees above normal. Moderate to heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa where several stations measured at least two inches of above average totals. Western Iowa remained unseasonably dry with departures approaching two inches below normal.
Photos: 2022 Sturgis Falls Celebration and Parade
Sturgis Falls Parade 12
The AMVETS American carries a large American flag at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 17
Audri Hicks of Cedar Falls, 5, smiles as she walks out of the fun house at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 24
The Cedar Falls Lions Club at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 19
Riders circle around in the Zipper ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 12
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 21
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 1
The Union Baptist Crusaders drumline performs at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 30
The Ruby Gymnastics Academy float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 22
SlideShow Bob performs at the Gateway Park Stage at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 3
Kids enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 23
Kids dance as SlideShow Bob performs at the Gateway Park Stage at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 1
Kids enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 4
Riders circle around in the Ferris Wheel at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 8
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 13
Kids play a water race game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 20
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 11
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 28
The Cedar Falls High School Marching Band at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 2
Tommy Hawk of the Waterloo Black Hawks waves to the crowd at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 22
The Cedar Falls Municipal Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 14
Kids play a carnival game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 9
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 18
The crowd watches as Cedar Falls Fire Department Engine 501 rolls through the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 14
The UnityPoint Health float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 9
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 26
A child covers his ears as a large truck rolls through the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 31
The North Star Community Services float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 21
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 5
The Cedar Falls High School robotics team float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 27
The University of Northern Iowa New Horizons Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 2
Kids jump on trampolines during the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 17
Plenty of people marched in the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 6
Kids ride bumper cars at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 7
Kids ride bumper cars at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 25
The Nazareth Lutheran Church float at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 6
Mayor Rob Green waves to the crowds at The Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 7
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Fri
Kids play a carnival game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 11
The Second Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 5
Riders circle around in the Ferris Wheel at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 16
A girl in the UnityPoint Health float blows bubbles at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 10
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 20
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 29
The Ruby Gymnastics Academy float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 13
The Taylor Veterinary Hospital float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 3
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 4
The Cedar Falls Dance Team at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 16
Kids pile out of the fun house at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 10
The AMVETS Post 49 color guard at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 23
Peet Junior High cheerleading performs at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 18
The Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 8
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 15
The UnityPoint Health float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
