Farmers get into the fields

DES MOINES — Last week began with rain and colder-than-normal temperatures, but Iowa farmers found the end of the week fair enough to resume planting row crops with 1.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities also included spraying, when windy conditions allowed, and spreading manure.

“A noticeable shift in the cool and wet weather pattern appears to have given farmers a much-needed window for planting this week,” said Secretary Naig. “In the days ahead, unseasonably hot temperatures and isolated chances of thunderstorms should allow farmers to make good progress,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Monday.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 9% short, 73% adequate and 17% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 19% short, 67% adequate and 10% surplus.

Farmers made little progress last week, with just 14% of Iowa’s expected corn crop planted, at least two weeks behind both last year and the 5-year average. Seven percent of soybeans have been planted, 12 days behind last year and 11 days behind average. Seventy-two percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 17 days behind last year and 11 days behind the 5-year average. Thirty-two percent of the oat crop has emerged, 12 days behind last year and eight days behind normal.

The first hay condition rating of the season was 1% very poor, 5% poor, 36% fair, 51% good and 7% excellent. Pasture condition rated 43% good to excellent. Pasture and hay growth improved with slightly warmer temperatures. Livestock conditions were good, with calves growing well despite muddy feedlots and pastures.

