Farmers finally get a good week in the fields

DES MOINES – Significantly drier and warmer weather allowed Iowa farmers 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 15, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included spraying and planting.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 11% short, 81% adequate and 7% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 4% percent very short, 20% short, 70% adequate and 6% surplus.
Farmers planted 43% of Iowa’s expected corn crop during the week ending May 15 to reach 57% planted, two weeks behind last year and nine days behind the five-year average. Eight percent of the corn crop has emerged, 11 days behind last year and nine days behind average. Thirty-four percent of soybeans have been planted, just over two weeks behind last year and one week behind the five-year average. Just 3% of soybeans have emerged, 10 days behind the previous year and six days behind average. Eighty-nine percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 16 days behind last year and 10 days behind the five-year average. Fifty-eight percent of the oat crop has emerged, 11 days behind last year and one week behind average.
“Very hot temperatures and drier than normal conditions last week allowed farmers to make significant planting progress across much of Iowa,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “As we look ahead, weather outlooks show promise in keeping planters rolling and farmers busy in the fields.”
Hay and pasture growth improved greatly with above normal temperatures. Iowa’s hay condition rating improved to 68% good to excellent. Some farmers have begun their first cutting of alfalfa. Pasture condition improved to 53% good to excellent. Livestock conditions were good as they were turned out from muddy feedlots to pasture, although feed stocks were low.