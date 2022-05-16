Farmers finally get a good week in the fields

Farmers planted 43% of Iowa’s expected corn crop during the week ending May 15 to reach 57% planted, two weeks behind last year and nine days behind the five-year average. Eight percent of the corn crop has emerged, 11 days behind last year and nine days behind average. Thirty-four percent of soybeans have been planted, just over two weeks behind last year and one week behind the five-year average. Just 3% of soybeans have emerged, 10 days behind the previous year and six days behind average. Eighty-nine percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 16 days behind last year and 10 days behind the five-year average. Fifty-eight percent of the oat crop has emerged, 11 days behind last year and one week behind average.