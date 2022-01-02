Family finally parks RV, settles down in Bellevue

BELLEVUE (AP) — Candy Sinar opened the door of her family’s recreational vehicle and stepped inside.

Her gaze lingered on the compact kitchen area with its restaurant-style booth. Wooden signs bearing Bible verses and uplifting quotes adorned the walls, and colorful magnets from various U.S. cities covered the refrigerator.

“For six and a half years, this was home,” she said.

“It was very cozy,” added her husband, Paul, with a grin.

Since 2015, the couple and their two children — Emily, now 17, and Tyler, 13 — have lived on the road in their 420-square-foot RV. Originally from Texas, they traversed the country’s highways for years but finally are settling down in a small house in Bellevue after falling in love with the river town.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports Paul and Candy had envisioned full-time RV living as a retirement plan. But after leaving their jobs in Christian ministry and launching a business, the couple decided the time was right to give it a go.

“We love an adventure, and we love to learn new things,” Candy said.

They researched other families who had been successful in the mobile life, then sold their house and bought a 42-foot RV. The kids’ bunk room would double as Paul’s office for the mobile media production and marketing business, with the “master bedroom” and bathroom at the front of the rig.

On July 17, 2015 — a date the family now calls their “nomadiversary” — the foursome and their black Lab, Tipper, hit the road.

In the next six years, they visited 36 states. They passed through more, but the family only counts a state if they stay at least one night and “do something fun,” according to Paul.

They explored national parks, historic sites and museums. These visits often served as part of the kids’ “road school,” a mix of online curricula and experiential learning.

“They learned about the Civil War by touring Gettysburg,” Paul said as an example.

Emily recalled visits to the homes of Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr., and Tyler particularly enjoyed the Badlands. Paul and Candy reminisced about viewing a total solar eclipse in rural Nebraska.

In the winters, the Sinars returned to Texas to visit family and friends that they met through Fulltime Families, a nationwide group of RV families.

Although Emily and Tyler said it took awhile to adjust to their new lifestyle, they relished the chance to explore new locales.

“Every day, you get to look out your window and see a new backyard,” Tyler said.

They also cherished the family bonds that RV living created.

“Being in such close quarters, even though it sometimes could be a lot, was actually bringing us together,” Emily said. “We’re all best friends now, and it’s great because we see each other all the time, and we’re really happy about it.”

The Sinars had no intention of settling in Bellevue until 2018, when, during an overnight stop in Bellevue State Park, Candy tripped on a crack and broke her foot. The one-night stay became a six-week residency while she healed, and the family was smitten with the small town.

They returned to Bellevue during the next two summers and visited area attractions ranging from the Maquoketa Caves State Park to the Dubuque Farmers Market. This year, they parked for almost six months at Off Shore Resort, where Emily took a summer job.

As they were falling in love with Bellevue, the family also started to ponder ending their life on the road.

“In everything that we do, we’ve been very conscious of how the Lord is leading us. He’s brought us alongside other families and people on the road that are going through tough times, and we really feel like God has led us to the community of Bellevue,” Paul said.

In October, a house in Bellevue went on the market, and the Sinars leapt at the chance.

