Elkader deals with challenges facing many Iowa small cities

In the late 1990s, Alan Johnson, since retired but then the president of Central State Bank in Elkader, purchased farmland on the northeast side of the city with plans to create a tool to assist economic development in the community. The 81-acre Johnson Industrial Park was born.

“I thought it would be good for the community and for the tax base for the city,” Johnson said. “I saw it as an opportunity for people to stay in the area. So many people had to look for other areas to seek employment.”

Located at the intersection of Gunder Road and High Street, the park area had long offered the possibility of development.

“Elkader is located in very hilly terrain,” Johnson said. “This piece of property is a flat piece of property. For years, it was looked at as an area for expansion in Elkader, but it was never for sale.”

Johnson said Elkader Development Corp. considered purchasing the property, then selling off a portion of it.

“But funding was always a problem,” he said. “Finally, I went to the individuals, made an offer to them and I bought the whole thing and developed it.”