Eastbound lanes opens on US 218 at Floyd

An overpass will run 1,500 feet down the Avenue of the Saints at the at-grade intersection at Floyd. The eastbound lanes opened Tuesday.

FLOYD -- Changes to traffic patterns have occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18, U.S. Highway 218, and Iowa Highway 27 at Floyd County Road T-44 south of Floyd.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation, traffic pattern changes instituted Tuesday include:

  • Eastbound traffic on U.S. 18 and Iowa 27 currently in a head-to-head traffic pattern will be moved to the newly constructed lanes and will use the on- and off-ramps for access to northbound U.S. 218 and southbound Floyd County Road T-44.
  • U.S. 18 and Iowa 27 traffic will remain in the current lanes and will be able to turn south on Floyd County Road T-44.
  • Traffic signals at the current intersection of westbound U.S. 18 and Iowa 27, northbound Floyd County Road T-44 and southbound U.S. 218 will remain in place throughout the winter season.
  • Traffic on southbound U.S. 218 and northbound Floyd County Road T-44 wanting to access eastbound U.S. 18 and Iowa 27 will use the newly constructed on-ramps.
  • Montgomery Street, Liberty Street and Packard Avenue intersections at U.S.18 and Iowa 27 will be closed.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts, according to the release.

