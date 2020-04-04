Dubuque neighbors start ritual to keep in touch

However, with the onset of COVID-19, a potentially deadly strain of coronavirus, the residents of Shetland Court, like many in Dubuque, largely are quarantined. But Vicki Danner still wanted to be able to interact with her neighbors, despite being confined to home.

“I thought it would be good to get out and see everyone,” she said.

Vicki typed up and printed out a stack of notes and had her husband tape them on the front doors of every home on Shetland Court.

The instructions on the letter were simple: step outside at 5 p.m. each day to say hello.

Lynn Gorman said she wholly endorsed the idea.

“I think it’s awesome,” Gorman said. “It’s good to get out of the house and say hello.”

Danner said many of the residents of Shetland Court are in their 70s and 80s, so the daily check helps them ensure everyone is staying as healthy and safe as possible.

“A lot of us are retired,” Danner said. “We try to keep count of everyone who is coming outside just to know they are doing all right.”

Rita Garside said she appreciates having a reason to get out of the house.