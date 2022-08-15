Dry conditions persist, but crops hanging in there

DES MOINES – Widely scattered rain across the state resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Dry conditions continued to stress crops and pastures. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 24% very short, 29% short, 44% adequate and 3% surplus. The shortage of moisture was evident with over half of the topsoil considered short to very short in the northwest, west central, central, southwest, south central and southeast districts. Subsoil moisture condition rated 23% very short, 32% short, 43% adequate and 2% surplus.

“With the Iowa State Fair in full swing, a notable shift in the weather has brought cooler conditions statewide and rainfall to portions of western Iowa,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “The weather outlook through the end of August shows moderating temperatures with additional chances of precipitation. Farmers should also see periods of drier conditions, which will allow for cover crop seeding.”

Corn silking or beyond was 96%, six days behind last year and five days behind the five-year average. Seventy two percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage or beyond, three days behind last year but one day ahead of the average. Fifteen percent of Iowa’s corn crop has reached the dent stage, four days behind last year and one day behind the five-year average. Corn condition dropped to 66% good to excellent, 7 percentage points below the previous week. Ninety-four percent of soybeans were blooming, 12 days behind last year and three days behind average. Eighty percent of the soybean crop was setting pods, eight days behind last year and two days behind the five-year average. Soybeans began coloring at 1%, equal to last year and the five-year average. Iowa’s soybean condition fell to 63 percent good to excellent, 8 percentage points lower than the previous week. Oats harvested for grain reached 86 percent, six days behind both last year and the average.

Ninety-seven percent of the state’s second cutting of alfalfa hay was complete, with the third cutting at 40%. All hay condition declined to 46% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated just 32% good to excellent. Some producers are feeding hay and hauling water to livestock.

Unseasonably dry conditions persist across much of Iowa, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Northeastern stations reported above-average rainfall while deficits approaching an inch were observed over the rest of the state. Temperatures were below normal in eastern Iowa where cloud cover and rainfall persisted over multiple days. Southwestern Iowa was up to four degrees warmer than normal with a statewide average temperature of 71.9 degrees, 0.1 degree above normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at multiple western and southern Iowa stations to 3.67 inches in Anamosa. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.43 inch while the normal is 0.95 inch. Indianola (Mahaska County) and Oskaloosa (Warren County) reported the week’s high temperature of 99 degrees on the 7th, on average 14 degrees above normal. Anamosa (Jones County) reported the week’s low temperature of 47 degrees on the 10th, 14 degrees below normal.