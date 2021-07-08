Drought deepens in Iowa

The month of June was also warmer than normal, which contributed to greater evaporation and then to drier conditions, the summary indicated.

The last time Iowa had a drier June was in 2012, a year marked by extreme drought in Iowa.

Groundwater

Also, groundwater conditions continue to be below normal across all but the far southeast corner of Iowa.

The northwest and central portions of the state are well below normal, and voluntary water conservation is being implemented in some communities, according to the latest summary.

Meanwhile, soil moisture levels across the state have continued to decline. One year ago, 16% of subsoil moisture in Iowa was rated as short or very short. As of Tuesday, that number was 63%.

“The hope was for normal rain in June, but we ended up almost two inches short for the month. Some rain was good, but more is needed to reverse the trend toward drier conditions in the state,” said Tim Hall, coordinator of DNR hydrology resources.

“Unfortunately, we are entering the time of the year when water demand goes up, so more rainfall is needed in the weeks ahead.”

Crop conditions