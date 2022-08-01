Drought concerns grow in Iowa

“With a warm and dry July in the rearview mirror, Iowa is expected to experience some of the hottest days of summer this week,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “A lack of rainfall across much of the state has led to an expansion of drought conditions with short-term outlooks indicating continued warmth and isolated chances of thunderstorms.”

Corn silking or beyond was 87%, two days behind both last year and the five-year average. Thirty percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage or beyond, three days behind last year but even with the average. One percent of Iowa’s corn crop has reached the dent stage, six days behind last year and three days behind the average. Corn condition fell slightly to 76% good to excellent. Eighty-three percent of soybeans were blooming, one week behind last year and two days behind average. Fifty-two percent of the soybean crop was setting pods, six days behind last year and one day behind the five-year average. Iowa’s soybean condition declined slightly to 73% good to excellent. Ninety-one percent of oats were turning color or beyond, eight days behind last year. Oats harvested for grain reached 64%, one day behind last year and the average.