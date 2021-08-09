Drought concerns continue, but Waterloo gets some rain

DES MOINES — Ongoing drought conditions in parts of Iowa continue to raise concerns as the state’s corn and soybean crops progress through the 2021 growing season.

Iowa’s corn condition was rated 61% good to excellent, while 60% of soybean acres had that same good to excellent rating — which was relatively unchanged from last week. However, the latest drought monitor map showed 16 Iowa counties in areas of northwest and east-central parts of the state to be under extreme drought.

“As weather continues to keep us on our toes, we have seen extreme drought conditions expand across parts of northern Iowa,” Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said Monday in conjunction with the latest weekly crop report issued by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. “Forecasts show warm and dry conditions with a few scattered thunderstorms possible in the week ahead.”

Topsoil moisture levels were rated 51% short to very short, with some slight improvement in northwest Iowa but moisture levels deteriorating in central Iowa with 83% short to very short. Likewise, subsoil moisture in northwest and central Iowa was rated 84% or more short to very short.