 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Des Moines casino re-imposes mask mandate to slow COVID spread
0 comments

Des Moines casino re-imposes mask mandate to slow COVID spread

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Betting Iowa

This Feb. 20, 2020, photo shows the new sports book at Prairie Meadows in Altoona.

 AP FILE PHOTO
Just $26 for a full year of local news

ALTOONA (AP) — An Iowa casino has re-imposed a mask mandate for its guests to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The mask mandate went into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Des Moines Register.

Prairie Meadows, the Polk County-owned casino, horsed racing track and hotel was closed for three months in 2020 because of the pandemic. It reopened in June 2020 with a mask mandate but lifted the requirement in June 2021.

Some tips from news hound Ducky on subscribing to the Courier

The move comes amid a resurgence nationally of the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Wednesday calling for everyone, including vaccinated people, to wear masks indoors in areas with high transmission risk.

0 comments
0
5
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC surpasses 10 million vaccinations

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

Gov. Reynolds says CDC's new guidance counterproductive

  • +2
  • Updated

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday again urged Iowans to get vaccinated as the best defense against COVID-19 and its variants, but expressed frustration with changing federal mask guidelines she said are “counterproductive” in conveying a consistent message.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News