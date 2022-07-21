Deere announces production shifts at Ottumwa plant

OTTUMWA — John Deere will move some production from Ottumwa to Mexico by the end of 2023, but simultaneously announced plans to revitalize its Ottumwa plant for the future.

The company Thursday announced that over the next 18 months, John Deere mower conditioner production will transition from Ottumwa Works to the company's existing hay and forage mower factory in Monterrey, Mexico, 1,100 miles away.

The number of employees impacted is not yet known, the company said. The ultimate number will depend on potential reassignment opportunities once the move is made and overall production levels at the John Deere Ottumwa Works plant.

Dan Bernick, the company's public relations manager, told the Ottumwa Courier the move consolidates the company's mowing implements to a single location with "existing production capacity and complimentary manufacturing competencies."

The Ottumwa plant also makes round balers, self-propelled windrowers and square balers. Bernick said the company will also invest in the Ottumwa plant. The company also announced Thursday plans to "revitalize" the facility for the future. The company says this will include a focus on the other products it makes at the Ottumwa plant, specifically "leveraging new processes and technologies to further improve quality and productivity."

On June 1, the company announced its Waterloo cab and welding operation will move to Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, by 2024.

Union leaders said at the time they were told no Waterloo jobs would be affected because new product is coming in. According to the company, the number of employees affected will depend on production volumes, employee attrition over the next two years, and new product program needs.