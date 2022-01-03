Davenport schools cancel classes, citing bus driver shortage

DAVENPORT (AP) — Schools in Davenport surprised parents Monday with an announcement that classes had been cancelled because there weren't enough drivers to run school bus routes.

The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes were cancelled because of a school bus driver shortage. All Saints Catholic School and Trinity Lutheran School also announced closures Monday because of the shortage.

A person who answered the phone Monday at Durham School Services in Davenport, which provides school bus service to the districts, directed questions to Ed Flavin, a media spokesman for Durham.

Flavin blamed "varying reasons," including absences due to COVID-19 infections and quarantining following exposures. The company anticipated that all its routes would be covered Tuesday and for the rest of the week, he said.

"The safety of our passengers and our employees is our number one priority, and we want to ensure that, especially in these cold winter months, we arrive on time to our scheduled stops," Flavin said in an email to The Associated Press. "Today, we did not feel this could be accomplished."

Students had been slated to return to school Monday following a two-week holiday break.

