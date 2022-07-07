Crops a bit behind, but doing fine

DES MOINES – There was little rain statewide last week, resulting in 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included completing the first cutting of hay, side dressing, and crop spraying.

Topsoil moisture conditions rated 7% very short, 27% short, 63% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture conditions rated 7% short, 25% short, 66% adequate and 2% surplus.

Corn began silking at 2%, three days behind last year and four days behind average. Corn condition rated 77% good to excellent. Thirteen percent of soybeans were blooming, nine days behind last year and four days behind average. Iowa’s soybean condition rating was 77% good to excellent. Ninety-one percent of the oat crop was headed or beyond, one day behind last year. Twenty-three percent of oats were turning color, six days behind last year. Iowa’s oat condition was 79% good to excellent.

Ninety-five percent of the state’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed and the second cutting was 23% complete. All hay condition was rated 69% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 58% good to excellent. Livestock were showing some stress due to heat and humidity.

“Thunderstorms added to the fireworks over the extended Fourth of July weekend with heavy rain falling across portions of the state,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “Unfortunately, drought-stricken parts of northwestern Iowa missed out on higher totals. However, forecasts are pointing to moderate to heavy rain potential as we approach a critical time for corn and soybean development.”