Waterloo man sentenced to federal prison for selling firearms, assaulting officer

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who allegedly sold three firearms to a confidential informant and assaulted a police officer was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Joshua Ray Hunley, 36, for one count of firearm possession by a felon Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The sentencing comes after pleading guilty Sept. 27 to the charge.

He will serve three years of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Information from the plea agreement shows that in September 2020 Hunley, a convicted felon, sold two rifles and a shotgun to a confidential informant, who Hunley knew to be a felon and a methamphetamine user.

About four months later, police officers saw Hunley outside a residence in Waterloo at approximately 11:30 p.m. As an officer was speaking with him, the officer saw a small revolver on the ground by Hunley’s feet.

The officer moved to detain Hunley, who tried to flee. During an ensuing struggle, he hit the officer multiple times in the face and head before the officer managed to take Hunley into custody. Police allege he was carrying $422 in cash, methamphetamine, marijuana and ammunition.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. The program is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

It is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Hunley is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kyndra Lundquist and investigated by a Federal Task Force composed of the Waterloo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Cedar Falls Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0