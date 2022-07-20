 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trial for Iowa teen charged with killing teacher moved

Teacher Death-Teens Charged

Jeremy Everett Goodale, center, enters the courtroom as defense attorney Allen Cook, left, looks on before a reverse waiver hearing Thursday in Fairfield.

 NICK ROHLMAN, THE GAZETTE

FAIRFIELD (AP) — A trial for a 17-year-old charged with murder in the death of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher will be moved to Davenport, a judge ordered Tuesday.

The judge ordered that the trial for Jeremy Everett Goodale be moved about 80 miles from Fairfield to Davenport, a larger city of 100,000 people on the Mississippi River.

The move comes about a month after the trial for another teen charged with murder, Willard Miller, was moved about 200 miles west to Council Bluffs.

The teens are accused of first-degree murder in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught Spanish at Fairfield High School.

Her body was found in a park Nov. 3, hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.

She had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

