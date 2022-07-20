Trial for Iowa teen charged with killing teacher moved

An Illinois man charged with sexual abuse of a 15-year-old Johnson County girl in 2015 is asking a judge to dismiss his charges because he says the parents gave him consent to have sex with their teen.
The Illinois State Police has reported that a Muscatine man was shot and killed by Hancock (Illinois) County Sheriff’s deputies after holding a deputy at gunpoint and taking his vehicle, then leading deputies on a chase.
A judge on Tuesday ordered that the trial for Jeremy Everett Goodale be moved from Fairfield to Davenport. The teens are accused of first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber, who taught Spanish at Fairfield High School.
An unidentified female student athlete reported multiple incidents of sexual assault, saying he “slapped her buttocks during practice and touched/rubbed her buttocks while hugging her in his office," according to court documents.