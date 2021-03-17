Sheriffs: Cattle found slain, dumped along Iowa gravel roads

AMES (AP) — Sheriffs in two central Iowa counties say their offices are looking for the person or people who dumped slain cattle along gravel roads in their jurisdictions.

Two cows and a calf were found dead in Boone and Greene counties on March 10, the Ames Tribune reported. Investigators said the calf, found in Boone County, had its front legs bound with twine.

A red shorthorn cow was found a short distance away in a creek with its throat slashed, Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry said. The carcass of the other cow, also a red shorthorn, was found in a Greene County ditch. Scuff marks on the animals’ hides indicated they were dumped on the roads from a vehicle, authorities said. The animals bloated condition led investigators to believe they had been dead several days.

“I guess we’re puzzled on why (someone would do this),” Elsberry said.

Investigators have no leads so far in the ongoing investigation, he said, noting that no farmers in the area raise shorthorn cattle and an identification ear tag had been cut off of at least one of the cows.

The cattle found in Boone County were reported to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources over concerns about potential creek water contamination, Elsberry said.

