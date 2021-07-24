Police investigate another Marshalltown child sexual abuse case, apparent suicide

MARSHALLTOWN (AP) — Police in Marshalltown and Ames are investigating a sexual exploitation allegation and an apparent suicide that appear to be related.

A former Marshalltown school employee was found dead inside an Ames home on Thursday, police said. Marshalltown police who were investigating allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a student were serving a warrant at the Ames home when a gunshot was heard and the man’s body was found in the home’s basement, police said.

Ames police said it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Marshalltown Community School District confirmed in a statement the man who died was the former staff member who was being investigated about allegations involving a former student.

It is the second time this month that a Marshalltown school employee has been found dead after being accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.

On July 8, police found the body of Adam Eugene Edgington, 42, of Nevada in his car. The Story County Sheriff’s Office said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Edgington’s death came a day after he was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, in a case involving a 13-year-old student.

