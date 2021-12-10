Police identify man fatally shot by Iowa Falls officers

IOWA FALLS (AP) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified a man fatally shot by officers in Iowa Falls earlier this week.

The agency said Jared Risius, 35, of Eldora, died after being shot during a confrontation with police Wednesday morning. Investigators said the confrontation happened after a woman called police to say a man she had once dated was stalking her by following her in his car.

Iowa Falls police, Hardin County sheriff's deputies and the Iowa State Patrol responded, and arriving officers said they saw the man, later identified as Risius, run his vehicle into the woman's car. Police said Risius refused orders to get out of his car, displayed a shotgun and tried to speed off, and police shot him.

Authorities have not yet named the officers involved in the stop and shooting. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

