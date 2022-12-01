Feds announce settlement over Iowa disability center abuse

MARGERY A. BECK
Associated Press
The U.S. Justice Department has announced a settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations of abuse and inadequate care at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center, a center for people with intellectual disabilities.
A proposed consent decree announced Thursday by the DOJ would see an independent monitor appointed to assess the state's compliance with the decree's terms.
"People with disabilities should not be subjected to the kind of unconstitutional conditions and ill treatment that too many have experienced at Glenwood," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke with the DOJ's Civil Rights Division said in a statement. "This agreement makes clear that the basic constitutional rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in state-run facilities must be protected."
In 2020, the Justice Department found that the center likely violated the constitutional rights of residents by subjecting them to human experiments — including sexual arousal research — some of which were deemed dangerous. That report identified broad failures at the center, including poor treatment of residents and failure of the Iowa Department of Human Services to respond.
The DOJ began investigating in November 2019 after reports of a high rate of deaths at the center.
In 2018, 13 workers at the center quit or were fired over abuse allegations, and five of them were later sentenced to probation for mistreating residents.
House Approves, Imposing Deal on Unions , to Avoid Rail Strike. On November 30, the United States House voted to head off a nationwide rail strike, approving legislation that forces unions to accept a disputed deal reached in September. Associated Press reports that the bill will now head to the Senate for approval before President Biden can sign off on it. Associated Press reports that the bill will now head to the Senate for approval before President Biden can sign off on it. Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown this week, railroads will begin to halt the movement of critical materials like chemicals to clean our drinking water as soon as this weekend, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via Associated Press. Let me say that again: without action this week, disruptions to our auto supply chains, our ability to move food to tables, and our ability to remove hazardous waste from gasoline refineries will begin, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via Associated Press. According to business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, every day that rail service was halted would deliver a $2 billion blow to the economy. . The legislation imposes a deal that was voted down by four of the 12 rail unions. . Politically powerful labor unions have criticized Biden and Democratic leaders' support for intervening in a contract dispute and blocking a strike. . Politically powerful labor unions have criticized Biden and Democratic leaders' support for intervening in a contract dispute and blocking a strike. . In response to the concerns of the rail unions, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added a second vote to offer seven days of paid sick leave per year for union rail workers. In response to the concerns of the rail unions, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added a second vote to offer seven days of paid sick leave per year for union rail workers. Quite frankly, the fact that paid leave is not part of the final agreement between railroads and labor is, in my opinion, obscene, Jim McGovern, Democratic House Representative for Massachusetts, via Associated Press. Quite frankly, the fact that paid leave is not part of the final agreement between railroads and labor is, in my opinion, obscene, Jim McGovern, Democratic House Representative for Massachusetts, via Associated Press. It should be there and I hope it will be there at the end of this process, Jim McGovern, Democratic House Representative for Massachusetts, via Associated Press
The settlement, which must still be approved by a judge, would prohibit uncontrolled and unsupervised experiments on residents, require better staffing, training and oversight for clinical care, and dramatically limit the use of restraints and seclusion on residents. It also would require substantial oversight of all aspects of Glenwood's operation and require the state to address the underlying deficiencies that led to the alleged violation of residents' constitutional rights.
The decree also requires more public reporting and engagement with residents' families and would require the appointment of an independent monitor who will assess the state's compliance with the decree's terms.
Earlier this year, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that the state plans to close the Glenwood Resource Center, which has treated vulnerable people since the early 1900s, by June 30, 2024.
Under the newly announced agreement, if more than one-third of current Glenwood residents move to, and are living at, Woodward Resource Center — the other state-run institution for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities — at any point during the decree term, then the consent decree will apply to Woodward as well.
A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Human Services, which oversees the Glenwood center, said Thursday that the agency planned to release a statement regarding the agreement later in the day.
Adam Zyglis 2022
Pelosi in Taiwan
August 3, 2022: Pelosi in Taiwan
Adam Zyglis
Deshaun Watson
August 2, 2022: Deshaun Watson
Church and State
July 30, 2022: Church and State
Adam Zyglis
Biden Agenda
July 29, 2022: Biden Agenda
Adam Zyglis
The Cesspool
July 28, 2022: The Cesspool
Adam Zyglis
Inflation
July 24, 2022: Inflation
Adam Zyglis
Redistricting
July 17, 2022: Redistricting
Joe Biden Brand
July 14, 2022: Joe Biden Brand
Adam Zyglis
Where the Extremist Groups Are
July 13, 2022: Where the Extremist Groups Are
Adam Zyglis
Conservative Priorities
July 9, 2022: Conservative Priorities
Adam Zyglis
EPA Ruling
July 10, 2022: EPA Ruling
Adam Zyglis
4th of July Shooting
July 6, 2022: 4th of July Shooting
Adam Zyglis
Independence Day
July 3, 2022: Independence Day
Adam Zyglis
Mark Meadows
June 30, 2022: Mark Meadows
Adam Zyglis
Forced Pregnancy
June 29, 2022: Forced Pregnancy
Adam Zyglis
Bunker Mentality
June 28, 2022: Bunker Mentality
Adam Zyglis
Gun Reform
June 26, 2022: Gun Reform
Adam Zyglis
Full Speed Behind
June 25, 2022: Full Speed Behind
Adam Zyglis
Minority Rule
May 10, 2022: Minority Rule
Adam Zyglis
Bike Safety
June 23, 2022: Bike Safety
Bad Guy with a Gun
June 22, 2022: Bad Guy with a Gun
Adam Zyglis
Gun Reform
June 21, 2022: Gun Reform
Adam Zyglis
The Three Bears
June 19, 2022: The Three Bears
Adam Zyglis
Juneteenth
June 19, 2022: Juneteenth
Adam Zyglid
Domestic Abuse
June 17, 2022: Domestic Abuse
Adam Zyglis
The Big Lie
June 16, 2022: The Big Lie
Adam Zyglis
Carl Drainadino
June 12, 2022: Carl Drainadino
Adam Zyglis
Capitol Storming
June 14, 2022: Capitol Storming
Adam Zyglis
Seditious Act
June 11, 2022: Seditious Act
Adam Zyglis
Desperate to Survive
Desperate to Survive: June 9, 2022
Adam Zyglis
School Shooting
June 5, 2022: School Shooting
Adam Zyglis
School Safety
June 2, 2022: School Safety
Adam Zyglis
Pro Lie
June 1, 2022: Pro Lie
Adam Zyglis
Locked Out
May 29, 2022: Locked Out
Adam Zyglis
Robb Elementary School Shooting
May 26, 2022: Robb Elementary School Shooting
Adam Zyglis
Safe Haven
May 22, 2022: Safe Haven
Adam Zyglis
Loopholes
May 21, 2022: Loopholes
Adam Zyglis
Putin the Pariah
May 15, 2022: Putin the Pariah
Adam Zyglis
Replacement Theory
May 19, 2022: Replacement Theory
Adam Zyglis
The City of Good Neighbors
May 16, 2022: The City of Good Neighbors
Adam Zyglis
Buffalo's Sleeping Lion
May 17, 2022: Buffalo's Sleeping Lion
Adam Zyglis
Ok Groomer
May 12, 2022: Ok Groomer
Adam Zyglis
Shrinking GDP
May 7, 2022: Shrinking GDP
Adam Zyglis
Elon Musk's Twitter
May 11, 2022: Elon Musk's Twitter
Adam Zyglis
Controlling Women's Choices
May 8, 2022: Controlling Women's Choices
Adam Zyglis
The Roe Boat
May 4, 2022: The Roe Boat
Adam Zyglis
Byron Brown Tax Hike
May 3, 2022: Byron Brown Tax Hike
Adam Zyglis
The False Patriot
May 1, 2022: The False Patriot
Adam Zyglis
Uncaged
April 30, 2022: Uncaged
Adam Zyglis
RJ's Last Call
April 29, 2022: RJ's Last Call
Adam Zyglis
GOP Free Speech
April 27, 2022: GOP Free Speech
Adam Zyglis
Elon's Musk
April 26, 2022: Elon's Musk
Adam Zyglis
Future Hellscape
April 23, 2022: Future Hellscape
Adam Zyglis
The Very Scary Mouse
April 22, 2022: The Very Scary Mouse
Adam Zyglis
Masks On Planes
April 21, 2022: Masks On Planes
Adam Zyglis
A Musk-run Twitter
April 19, 2022: A Musk-run Twitter
Adam Zyglis
Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
April 17, 2022: Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
Adam Zyglis
Russian Oil
April 17, 2022: Russian Oil
Adam Zyglis
Corrupt New York
April 13, 2022: Corrupt New York
Adam Zyglis
Bill Barr Memoir
March 20, 2022: Bill Barr Memoir
Adam Zyglis
Ukraine Resistance
March 2, 2022: Ukraine Resistance
Adam Zyglis
Sandy Hook Settlement
February 20, 2022: Sandy Hook Settlement
Adam Zyglis
Slippery Slope to War
February 12, 2022: Slippery Slope to War
Adam Zyglis
School Safety
February 11, 2022: School Safety
Adam Zyglis
Remote Schooling Curriculum
February 5, 2022: Remote Schooling Curriculum
Adam Zyglis
Ramp Up To War
February 4, 2022: Ramp Up To War
Adam Zyglis
Torn Documents
February 6, 2022: Torn Documents
Adam Zyglis
Attacking the Press
January 27, 2022: Attacking the Press
Adam Zyglis
Consolation Trophy
January 26, 2022: Consolation Trophy
Adam Zyglis
NFL Overtime Rules
January 25, 2022: NFL Overtime Rules
Adam Zyglis
Free Masks
January 23, 2022: Free Masks
Adam Zyglis
Chuck Incorvaia, Allentown's Bubble Man
January 22, 2022: Chuck Incorvaia, Allentown's Bubble Man
Unplowed Streets
January 20, 2022: Unplowed Streets
Buffalo News
Inaugural Ball
January 14, 2022: Inaugural Ball
Adam Zyglis
The Covid Diet
January 12, 2022: The Covid Diet
Adam Zyglis
Buffalo in the Playoffs
January 9, 2022: Buffalo in the Playoffs
Adam Zyglis
Snow Day
January 8th, 2022: Snow Day
Adam Zyglis
Dangerous Variants
January 7, 2022: Dangerous Variants
Adam Zyglis
The Infestation
January 6th, 2022: The Infestation
Adam Zyglis
Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended
January 5, 2022: Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended
Adam Zyglis
Abortion Vote
August 4, 2022: Abortion Vote
Adam Zyglis
Alex Jones
August 6, 2022: Alex Jones
Adam Zyglis
Brittney Griner
August 7, 2022: Brittney Griner
Adam Zyglis
Insulin Price Cap Blocked
August 9, 2022: Insulin Price Cap Blocked
Adam Zyglis
FBI Search
August 10, 2022: FBI Search
Adam Zyglis
Defund the FBI
August 11, 2022: Defund the FBI
Adam Zyglis
Closing In
August 14, 2022: Closing In
Adam Zyglis
Backing the Blue
August 16, 2022: Backing the Blue
Adam Zyglis
Biden Climate Legislation
August 18, 2022: Biden Climate Legislation
Adam Zyglis
Nuclear Docs
August 19, 2022: Nuclear Docs
Adam Zyglis
Crazy Carl Strikes Again
August 20, 2022: Crazy Carl Strikes Again
Adam Zyglis
Midterm Prospects
August 21, 2022: Midterm Prospects
Adam Zyglis
Cutting Matt Araiza
August 30, 2022: Cutting Matt Araiza
Adam Zyglis
Legal Defense
August 31, 2022: Legal Defense
Adam Zyglis
Biden Speech
September 3, 2022: Biden Speech
Adam Zyglis
Missing Classified Documents
September 4, 2022: Missing Classified Documents
Adam Zyglis
Special Master Ruling
September 7, 2022: Special Master Ruling
Adam Zyglis
Bills Season Opener
September 11, 2022: Bills Season Opener
Adam Zyglis
MAGA Fraud
September 9, 2022: MAGA Fraud
Adam Zyglis
Stilted
September 10, 2022: Stilted
Adam Zyglis
Super Bowl Hype
September 13, 2022: Super Bowl Hype
Adam Zyglis
The Stiff Arm
September 14, 2022: Allen Stiff Arm
Adam Zyglis
Russian Retreat
September 15, 2022: Russian Retreat
Adam Zyglis
The Cold Reality
September 17, 2022: The Cold Reality
Adam Zyglis
Effects of Climate Change
September 18, 2022: Effects of Climate Change
Adam Zyglis
Buffalo Heritage
September 20, 2022: Buffalo Heritage
Adam Zyglis
AG Letitia James
September 22, 2022: AG Letitia James
Adam Zyglis
QAnon salute
September 24, 2022: QAnon salute
Adam Zyglis
The Injury Bug
September 28, 2022: The Injury Bug
Adam Zyglis
State of Florida
September 30, 2022: State of Florida
Adam Zyglis
Federal Aid
October 2, 2022: Federal Aid
Adam Zyglis
Emperor Putin
October 4, 2022: Emperor Putin
Adam Zyglis
Herschel Walker
October 7, 2022: Herschel Walker
Adam Zyglis
Hunter Biden
October 8, 2022: Hunter Biden
Adam Zyglis
Biden Pardons
October 9, 2022: Biden Pardon
Adam Zyglis
Melting the Steelers
October 11, 2022: Melting the Steelers
Adam Zyglis
Mahsa Amini
October 12, 2022: Mahsa Amini
Adam Zyglis
The Blind Eye
October 13, 2022: The Blind Eye
Adam Zyglis
Alex Jones
October 15, 2022: Alex Jones
Adam Zyglis
Election Deniers
October 16, 2022: Election Deniers
Adam Zyglis
Air Allen Part III
October 18, 2022: Air Allen Part III
Adam Zyglis
Buying Parler
October 19, 2022: Buying Parler
Adam Zyglis
Conservative Priorities Part II
October 21, 2022: Conservative Priorities Part II
Adam Zyglis
National Test Scores
October 25, 2022: National Test Scores
Adam Zyglis
Trump Subpoena
October 22, 2022: Trump Subpoena
Adam Zyglis
Well of Democracy
October 23, 2022: Well of Democracy
Adam Zyglis
Musk owns Twitter
October 29, 2022: Musk owns Twitter
Adam Zyglis
Growing Neighborhoods
October 30, 2022: Growing Neighborhood
Adam Zyglis
Surging Crime
November 1, 2022: Surging Crime
Adam Zyglis
Violent Rhetoric
November 2, 2022: Violent Rhetoric
Adam Zyglis
Trojan Tweet
November 3, 2022: Trojan Tweet
Adam Zyglis
Mail-in Ballots
November 8, 2022: Mail-in Ballots
Adam Zyglis
Election Day
November 8, 2022: Election Day
Adam Zyglis
Hochul Wins
November 9, 2022: Hochul Wins
Adam Zyglis
Land of Oz
November 10, 2022: Land of Oz
Adam Zyglis
2022 Midterms
November 11, 2022
Adam Zyglis
Get Well Soon
November 13, 2022: Get Well Soon
Adam Zyglis
Tucker Carlson
March 19, 2022: Tucker Carlson
Adam Zyglis
It's The Economy...
March 18, 2022: It's The Economy...
Adam Zyglis
Beijing Human Rights
February 16, 2022: Beijing Human Rights
Adam Zyglis
Cancel Culture
February 10, 2022: Cancel Culture
Adam Zyglis
DeSantis and Disney
April 8, 2022: DeSantis and Disney
Adam Zyglis
Putin's War
February 26, 2022: Putin's War
Adam Zyglis
Doubling Down on Trump
Febrry 13, 2022: Doubling Down on Trump
Adam Zyglis
Mother Russia
March 15, 2022: Mother Russia
Adam Zyglis
Bills Free Agency
March 27, 2022: Bills Free Agency
Adam Zyglis
War Crimes
April 6, 2022: War Crimes
Adam Zyglis
Masks in Schools
January 30, 2022: Masks in Schools
Adam Zyglis
Peace Talks
March 30, 2022: Peace Talks
Adam Zyglis
In the Closet
March 22, 2022: In the Closet
Adam Zyglis
Ginni Thomas
March 29, 2022: Ginni Thomas
Adam Zyglis
The Enablers
April 12, 2022: The Enablers
Adam Zyglis
A New Justice
April 9, 2022: A New Justice
Adam Zyglis
Uniting America
March 17, 2022: Uniting America
Adam Zyglis
Investing Billions
April 3, 2022: Investing Billions
Adam Zyglis
Ukraine Atrocities
April 10, 2022: Ukraine Atrocities
Adam Zyglis
Joe Rogan Experience
February 9, 2022: Joe Rogan Experience
Adam Zyglis
More Mass Shootings
April 5, 2022: More Mass Shootings
Adam Zyglis
Another Heartbreaker
November 15, 2022: Another Heartbreaker
Adam Zyglis
Zwastika
March 13, 2022: Zwastika
Adam Zyglis
Lt. Governor Vetting
April 14, 2022: Lt. Governor Vetting
Adam Zyglis
GOP Whine Pairing
March 25, 2022: GOP Whine Pairing
Adam Zyglis
Burner Phone
April 2, 2022: Burner Phone
Adam Zyglis
Invading Ukraine
February 22, 2022: Invading Ukraine
Adam Zyglis
Russian Sanctions
February 24, 2022: Russian Sanctions
Adam Zyglis
Biden 'Gaffe'
April 1, 2022: Biden 'Gaffe'
Adam Zyglis
SCOTUS Hearings
March 24, 2022: SCOTUS Hearings
Adam Zyglis
Dopey Scandal
February 17, 2022: Dopey Scandal
Adam Zyglis
Classified Documents
February 19, 2022: Classified Documents
Adam Zyglis
NY Drops Mask Mandate
March 3, 2022: NY Drops Mask Mandate
Adam Zyglis
Trump Running for President
November 16, 2022: Trump Running for President
Adam Zyglis
Lake Effect Storms
November 19, 2022: Lake Effect Storms
Adam Zyglis
GOP Ticket
November 17, 2022: GOP Ticket
Adam Zyglis
Pelosi Retires
November 20, 2022: Pelosi Retires
Adam Zyglis
Digging Out
November 22, 2022: Digging Out
Adam Zyglis
Twitter Bird
November 23, 2022: Twitter Bird
Adam Zyglis
Mass Shooting Punishment
November 29, 2022: Mass Shooting Punishment
Adam Zyglis
Protests in China
November 30, 2022: Protests in China
Adam Zyglis
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.