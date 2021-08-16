Citing a surge in violence, DHS wants court’s OK to lift restrictions at Eldora school

Her report noted that while some of the assaults are directly related to the diagnoses and behaviors of the youths involved, the “level of violence and disorder at the facility and the daily trauma experienced by staff and youth” have hampered efforts to treat those behaviors.

Dedel’s report says the rate of injury per 100 workers at the Eldora facility has increased from 27.1 in 2018 to 42.5 in 2021. The report also quotes from the written comments made by one worker at the Eldora facility.

Employees of the school “feel very unsafe at their job,” the worker reported. “Just today, one staff told me she is leaving STS because she feels incredibly unsafe and was threatened to be killed yesterday by a student. I have been in cottages when several students joined together to verbally and physically assault both staff and students and I recall numerous times looking into the eyes of those staff and seeing what I can only describe as profound fear. Many staff vent their frustrations to me on a daily basis. Many are looking for employment elsewhere, where they’ll not be saddled with intense anxiety going into work, wondering if they’ll be severely hurt that night or if their co-worker will be injured.”