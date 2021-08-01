Chicken carcass squabble highlights larger issue in Iowa

MASON CITY (AP) — A squabble over decaying chicken carcasses in Mason City is drawing attention to a larger struggle between some Iowa homeowners and farms. Local officials say they aren’t optimistic about stopping cases where homeowners complain about smells from nearby farming operations, according to the Mason City Globe Gazette.

“The problem is the state of Iowa is predominantly an ag state so when it comes to ag-related issues it’s tough for us to do much,” said Cerro Gordo County Public Health Director Brian Hanft.

Dan Breyfogle of Mason City has experienced the problem firsthand. He said that in July, two trucks deposited loads of chicken manure and carcasses on a farm property adjacent to his. The smell was overpowering, and Breyfogle and his wife complained to county officials, public health officials, elected officials and officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Breyfogle said the case meandered its way through several agencies, who couldn’t do much. Eventually, officials from an Iowa DNR field office contacted the offending party and got them to remove the chicken parts. But the DNR only had regulatory control over the chicken remains.