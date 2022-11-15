Blight infecting oaks in northern Iowa

Iowa foresters have been watching 100-year old white oak trees suddenly die in just a few weeks, and they’re not sure why.

The problem is especially prevalent in the southern half of the state, but a different species of oaks in northern Iowa is facing issues of its own.

Jason Walker, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources private lands forester based out of Charles City, said it’s the bur oak population that is in danger in northern Iowa. Bur oaks are more common than white oaks in the northern half of the state.

“We’ve got some other issues going on in the white oak family of species, such as bur oak,” Walker said. “We have a lot of bur oak blight, especially in the Clear Lake area over to Charles City and the Decorah area.”

Walker said the bur oak blight is a fungal disease that affects the leaves on the trees and causes them to die prematurely. Unlike the mysterious disease that is killing white oaks in a short amount of time, the blight on the bur oaks takes place more slowly.

“Bur oak issues are drawn out over a number of years,” Walker said. “You see it in August when leaves that should be healthy are dying. They can lose a month or six weeks of growing season.”

Fungal infection of oak trees is known as oak wilt, which is infects the sapwood and stops sap flow to the branches, twigs, and leaves. When sap flow is restricted during the growing season, trees wilt and soon die according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The other oddity of the bur oak blight is that the leaves remain on the branches throughout the winter. Walker said much of the bur oak in North Iowa is between 150 and 250 years old and already nearing the end of life, but the fungal disease is accelerating the process. There is treatment available to prolong the bur oak’s lives, but Walker said his office preaches diversity if a bur oak must be removed.

“Look at going with something different,” he said. “Steer away from maple (trees) because there are already so many. We’re seeing success with sycamore, Kentucky coffee trees, honey locust; just a wide variety of what could fit in.”

On large plots of forestland, the loss of large trees increase the sunlight on the forest floor and can cause an increase in invasive species and trees that are less desirable – such as hackberry or elm.

Heather Hucka, Cerro Gordo County Conservation’s education manager, said she hasn’t seen a lot of blight at Lime Creek Nature Center in the year she’s been there. Still, she recognizes the problem.

“Blight is bur oaks, it’s not going to attack the white oaks,” she said. “I know it’s up here. I’ve only been back for a year and it’s not that I’ve noticed bur oaks in dire trouble up here. We did just cut one right in front of the nature center that was struggling, but not necessarily from blight.”

Hucka said Lime Creek is hooking up with the Iowa DNR and Alliant energy next spring as part of Alliant’s One Million Trees initiative that hopes to plant a million trees by 2030.

“We will have good, quality trees for ridiculously affordable prices,” Hucka said.