At age 99, Ames meal on wheels volunteer feels ' blessed'

AMES (AP) — Harrold Rittgers, 91, was on the floor for 16 hours before a man eight years his senior came to his aid.

Harris Seidel, age 99, was stopping by Rittgers’ Ames home to make his daily Meals on Wheels delivery in August when he found Rittgers and called 911. Normally, Rittgers’ door is locked, Seidel said, but luckily, he was able to let himself in.

“He was helpless — he was really not talking,” Seidel said. “I don’t know how long he’d been there.”

A month later, Seidel felt much better prepared when he found another Ames client who’d fallen from her wheelchair. In 20 years of volunteering with the national Meals on Wheels organization’s Story County chapter, Seidel had experienced nothing like those incidents with clients. Now, in two months, he’d brought emergency care to two Ames residents.

Rittgers’ son, Mark, said he was grateful to spend Thanksgiving with his father.

“I think we’re just thankful that he’s doing better, physically, and being able to be with him — the whole family — was just a blessing in our mind,” Mark Rittgers told the Ames Tribune.

Before Seidel heads out on his Meals on Wheels route, he methodically looks through every bag of food — no client is going to miss a meal on his watch.

Driving a Toyota sedan, Seidel heads off to make his deliveries. A stack of maps is tucked into a door, and a note on the dash reminds him which clients have dietary restrictions.

His deliveries are really the only reason he gets behind the wheel, he said. But he does it five days a week.

On a recent Wednesday, he had 13 meals to deliver. He’s dropped off as many as 36 in a day, but he quickly clarifies the number is inaccurate, as some deliveries involved three meals at a single stop.

A father to five and a grandfather to two, Seidel has spent the better part of the last eight decades in Ames.

An avid reader, Seidel is currently devouring a history on the Lewis and Clark expedition. A former civil engineer, Seidel said he loves to problem-solve — though he doesn’t have many opportunities to do so these days, he said.

Nearly a centenarian, Seidel continues to drive for Meals on Wheels with no plans to stop. One client several decades his junior said Seidel gets up the stairs better than she does. But he said he doesn’t have any secrets for longevity to share — he just has good genes.

“I really feel extremely blessed and lucky,” Seidel said.

Seidel doesn’t like to talk about himself, saying he isn’t much of a talker in general.

“Your story should be about Meals on Wheels,” he said, “not me.”

Here’s what you should know about Meals on Wheels:

Begun in 1954 in Philadelphia, Meals on Wheels now delivers meals to 2.4 million people every year.

Harris’ chapter, which serves all of Story County, is run by Mary Greeley Medical Center and Heartland Senior Services. It is fueled by close to 100 volunteers who deliver 195 to 260 meals a day, according to Mary Greeley officials. In Des Moines, WesleyLife Home Care runs a chapter that delivers 900 to 1,000 meals to all of Polk County and eastern Dallas County, said Shannon Draayer, director of health and well-being for WesleyLife.

According to Meals on Wheels research, 47% of Iowa’s senior citizens live alone, and 22% live below the poverty line. Of the state’s 743,000 seniors, 10% are threatened by hunger. In Iowa, the program serves about 28,000 seniors annually, delivering 1.9 million meals.

As Seidel makes his way through the Old Orchard Mobile Home Park on Ames’ south side for his first deliveries of the day, some of his clients are chatty. Others exchange few words.

“That’s the most I ever heard her say,” Seidel said after one client thanked him.

For client JuliAnn Murphy, Seidel is always greeted by her dog, Skiff. Murphy says the deliveries remind her to eat, as she often forgets, and they help with portion control.

Seidel says his route gives him purpose — for the first few months of the pandemic, he said he longed to return to his deliveries and the daily activity they brought. Luckily, he was soon “hired back.”

Meals on Wheels drivers not only deliver food but also find other ways to help out clients, such as opening pickle jars and reaching high shelves.

Mark Rittgers lives five hours away from his father and counted on Meals on Wheels to help with his father’s care. Since his fall, Harold Rittgers has moved to a nursing home.

“I knew one of the benefits was that they check on you each day,” Mark Rittgers said. “Every day, you’ll have at least one set of eyes looking at him.”

Volunteers are directed to report any health concerns or changes to the clients’ environment and of course to jump to action when they find a client in trouble. This year, Seidel found just how lifesaving the program can be.

“I think it’s a lifesaver, obviously,” Mark Rittgers said. “At that time, my dad was housebound, so to have a hot meal every day — somebody’s checking in on him.”

