An eel of a tale: Manly boy reels in slithery catch

NORA SPRINGS — Childhood stories of fishing trips with the family typically recount the struggle to reel the fish in and how big it was.

Eleven-year-old Mariano Mosher will instead have an eel of a tale to tell.

Mariano, who is from Manly, was fishing late Tuesday night for catfish at the Nora Springs dam with his family. His mother, Lindsay Mosher, said it was like any typical night to out fishing.

“The pole was really jerking around and I thought it was a big catfish,” Mariano said.

Lindsay Mosher’s boyfriend helped pull the line in for Mariano. When they first saw the animal, they thought it was just a snake.

But when Mariano pulled it onto land, everyone was shocked at what they saw: A creature that clearly was not a snake but had the characteristics of an eel.

“My first reaction to seeing it was very, very shocked and a little scared,” Mariano said.

Lindsay Mosher said that Mariano stands just over four feet tall and the creature was about three feet in length. She added that the slender animal weighed close to 10 pounds.

“We didn’t know what to do with it,” she said.