4 teens die in Marshalltown crash after vehicle hits pole

Collision
MASHALLTOWN (AP) — Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire, authorities said.

The crash happened after shortly 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown. The victims, all from Marshalltown, were ages 13, 15, 16 and 17.

All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene, police said.

"This a tragedy for our entire community," Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper said. "We know the community will stand strong in support of everyone affected. That is the Marshalltown way."

A candlelight vigil for the victims and their families was scheduled Saturday night at a Marshalltown church, Tupper said.

Marshalltown is a city of more than 27,000 people located 52 miles  northeast of Des Moines.

