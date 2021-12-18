 Skip to main content
35 Iowans receive Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor

  Updated
Sullivan brothers on USS Juneau — from left, Joseph, Francis, Albert, Madison and George Sullivan.

Thirty-five Iowans were recognized at the 2020 and 2021 Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor and Governor’s Lifesaving Awards ceremony Thursday for their courageous responses.

The awards were presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens.

The Governor’s Lifesaving Awards Program recognizes recipients in four categories: Lifesaving with Valor, awarded to those who risk their own life in an attempt to save another; Lifesaving, awarded to those who attempted to save a life, but not at the risk of their own; Meritorious for courageous and unselfish service rendered during a time of distress; and Outstanding Service, which is presented to someone who performed a courageous act in an attempt to a life or who unselfishly rendered service in a time of emergency.

Six people were awarded the Lifesaving With Valor: Devyn Brady, Altoona; David Duncan, Stephen Fettkether and Jason Hahn, all of Mason City; Christopher Fink, Clear Lake; Cameron Goodell, Missouri Valley; and Adam Woodle, Jewell.

