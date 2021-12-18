35 Iowans receive Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor

The Governor’s Lifesaving Awards Program recognizes recipients in four categories: Lifesaving with Valor, awarded to those who risk their own life in an attempt to save another; Lifesaving, awarded to those who attempted to save a life, but not at the risk of their own; Meritorious for courageous and unselfish service rendered during a time of distress; and Outstanding Service, which is presented to someone who performed a courageous act in an attempt to a life or who unselfishly rendered service in a time of emergency.