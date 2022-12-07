$1 Million Mega Millions Prize Still Unclaimed After 3 Months

CLIVE — A $1 million Mega Millions prize that remains unclaimed in Ames is approaching its three-month mark. The Iowa Lottery is reminding players to double-check their tickets. Seven other prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $250,000 also are unclaimed in Iowa.

The $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Blvd. in Ames, for the game’s drawing on Sept. 6. It was the only ticket in the country that night to match the five white balls but miss the yellow Mega Ball to win at the game’s second prize level.

The winner or winners of the $1 million prize have until the close of business on Sept. 6, 2023, to claim it at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The winning numbers in the Sept. 6 drawing were: 6-17-46-59-68 and Mega Ball 2. The Megaplier number was 4.

Gateway Expresse received a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.

Here are seven other sizeable lottery prizes in Iowa this year and where the tickets were purchased that also remain unclaimed. Winners have a year to claim the prizes:

Powerball Oct. 15 $250,000, Murphy USA, Cedar Rapids

Powerball Oct. 29, $150,000, Floyd Food & Fuel, Sioux City

Powerball Nov. 5, $150,000, Hy-Vee C-Store, Sheldon

Powerball Nov. 7, $100,000 Casey's, Dubuque

Mega Millions May 6, $10,000, Gas & Goodies, Libertyville

Mega Millions July 26, $10,000, Kum & Go, Marion

Super 7s InstaPlay Dec. 3, $10,000, Haddy's, Center Point

Winners who have questions before coming forward to claim the prizes can call the lottery at (515) 725-7900 or email wmaster@ialottery.com.

The lottery currently offers prize claims by appointment at its offices. Full details are available online at ialottery.com under "Games" and "How to claim a prize."

The money from lottery prizes that expire in Iowa without being claimed goes into the lottery's prize pools for future games and promotions.