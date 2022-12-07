$1 Million Mega Millions Prize Still Unclaimed After 3 Months

COURIER STAFF
CLIVE — A $1 million Mega Millions prize that remains unclaimed in Ames is approaching its three-month mark. The Iowa Lottery is reminding players to double-check their tickets. Seven other prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $250,000 also are unclaimed in Iowa.
The $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Blvd. in Ames, for the game’s drawing on Sept. 6. It was the only ticket in the country that night to match the five white balls but miss the yellow Mega Ball to win at the game’s second prize level.
The winner or winners of the $1 million prize have until the close of business on Sept. 6, 2023, to claim it at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The winning numbers in the Sept. 6 drawing were: 6-17-46-59-68 and Mega Ball 2. The Megaplier number was 4.
Gateway Expresse received a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.
Here are seven other sizeable lottery prizes in Iowa this year and where the tickets were purchased that also remain unclaimed. Winners have a year to claim the prizes:
Powerball Oct. 15 $250,000, Murphy USA, Cedar Rapids Powerball Oct. 29, $150,000, Floyd Food & Fuel, Sioux City Powerball Nov. 5, $150,000, Hy-Vee C-Store, Sheldon Powerball Nov. 7, $100,000 Casey's, Dubuque Mega Millions May 6, $10,000, Gas & Goodies, Libertyville Mega Millions July 26, $10,000, Kum & Go, Marion Super 7s InstaPlay Dec. 3, $10,000, Haddy's, Center Point
Winners who have questions before coming forward to claim the prizes can call the lottery at (515) 725-7900 or email
wmaster@ialottery.com.
The lottery currently offers prize claims by appointment at its offices. Full
details are available online at ialottery.com under "Games" and "How to claim a prize."
The money from lottery prizes that expire in Iowa without being claimed goes into the lottery's prize pools for future games and promotions.
Photos: UNI volleyball falls to Minnesota in NCAA second round
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 1
Northern Iowa celebrates after scoring against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 2
Northern Iowa Emily Holterhaus (10) shouts after the Panthers' score against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 3
Northern Iowa's Payton Ahrenstorff, left, Emily Holterhaus, center, and Carly Spies celebrate on the court after scoring against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 4
Northern Iowa celebrates after scoring against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 5
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 6
Northern Iowa's Sydney Petersen bumps the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 7
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 8
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 9
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies serves the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 10
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 11
Northern Iowa's Baylee Petersen bumps the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 12
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 13
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto leaps to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 14
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert makes the dig against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 15
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert bumps the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 16
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel spikes the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 17
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto leaps to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 18
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert serves the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 19
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel, left, and Carly Spies attempt to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 20
Northern Iowa shakes hands with Minnesota after the Panthers' loss in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
