 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

$1 Million Mega Millions Prize Still Unclaimed After 3 Months

  • 0
Iowa Lottery logo NEW

CLIVE — A $1 million Mega Millions prize that remains unclaimed in Ames is approaching its three-month mark. The Iowa Lottery is reminding players to double-check their tickets. Seven other prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $250,000 also are unclaimed in Iowa.

The $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Blvd. in Ames, for the game’s drawing on Sept. 6. It was the only ticket in the country that night to match the five white balls but miss the yellow Mega Ball to win at the game’s second prize level.

The winner or winners of the $1 million prize have until the close of business on Sept. 6, 2023, to claim it at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The winning numbers in the Sept. 6 drawing were: 6-17-46-59-68 and Mega Ball 2. The Megaplier number was 4.

Gateway Expresse received a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.

People are also reading…

Director Greg Wessel had his Waverly-Shell Rock Chamber Choir form circles to sing parts of Handel's 'Messiah.' The choir is joining voices with three other area choirs and the Wartburg Community Symphony Dec. 10, 2022, to perform excerpts from 'Messiah' as part of the symphony's holiday concert and 70th anniversary celebration.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Here are seven other sizeable lottery prizes in Iowa this year and where the tickets were purchased that also remain unclaimed. Winners have a year to claim the prizes:

  • Powerball Oct. 15 $250,000, Murphy USA, Cedar Rapids
  • Powerball Oct. 29, $150,000, Floyd Food & Fuel, Sioux City
  • Powerball Nov. 5, $150,000, Hy-Vee C-Store, Sheldon
  • Powerball Nov. 7, $100,000 Casey's, Dubuque
  • Mega Millions May 6, $10,000, Gas & Goodies, Libertyville
  • Mega Millions July 26, $10,000, Kum & Go, Marion
  • Super 7s InstaPlay Dec. 3, $10,000, Haddy's, Center Point

Winners who have questions before coming forward to claim the prizes can call the lottery at (515) 725-7900 or email wmaster@ialottery.com.

The lottery currently offers prize claims by appointment at its offices. Full details are available online at ialottery.com under "Games" and "How to claim a prize."

The money from lottery prizes that expire in Iowa without being claimed goes into the lottery's prize pools for future games and promotions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News