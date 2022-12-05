 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sons of Norway Lodge host meeting

The Sons of Norway Lodge meeting will be held on Dec. 13 at the Cedar Falls Women's Club, beginning with hors d'oeuvre at 5:30 p.m.  The program will be given by Pastor Duane Lindbergh on the "Mystery of the Disappearance of the Norse Colonies in Greenland."

Call 319 277-2294 for reservations by Dec. 6. 

