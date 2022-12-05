Sons of Norway Lodge host meeting

The Sons of Norway Lodge meeting will be held on Dec. 13 at the Cedar Falls Women's Club, beginning with hors d'oeuvre at 5:30 p.m. The program will be given by Pastor Duane Lindbergh on the "Mystery of the Disappearance of the Norse Colonies in Greenland."
Call 319 277-2294 for reservations by Dec. 6.
Photos: UNI volleyball falls to Minnesota in NCAA second round
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 1
Northern Iowa celebrates after scoring against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 2
Northern Iowa Emily Holterhaus (10) shouts after the Panthers' score against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 3
Northern Iowa's Payton Ahrenstorff, left, Emily Holterhaus, center, and Carly Spies celebrate on the court after scoring against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 4
Northern Iowa celebrates after scoring against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 5
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 6
Northern Iowa's Sydney Petersen bumps the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 7
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 8
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 9
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies serves the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 10
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 11
Northern Iowa's Baylee Petersen bumps the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 12
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 13
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto leaps to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 14
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert makes the dig against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 15
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert bumps the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 16
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel spikes the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 17
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto leaps to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 18
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert serves the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 19
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel, left, and Carly Spies attempt to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 20
Northern Iowa shakes hands with Minnesota after the Panthers' loss in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!