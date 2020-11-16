Some Waterloo City Council members upset over police logo petition

“We were working towards cooperation and hopefully harmony in the future, and then this wrench was thrown into the system by one of our own departments, which really bothered me” councilmember Margaret Klein said.

The City Council created a rebranding committee, which is accepting public submissions for new logo designs. Committee members will first consider redesigns that include some form of a griffin. They can only consider other designs if there is no agreement on a design with a griffin.

Councilmember Sharon Juon serves as a nonvoting member on the committee. She called the human rights commission’s petition “totally inappropriate” and urged people to give the committee a chance to do its job. The committee must provide its final recommendation for the logo to the council by June.

