Some Waterloo City Council members upset over police logo petition

WATERLOO — Some Waterloo City Council members Monday criticized the human rights commission’s petition against the police department logo.
The petition calls on the department to abandon any reference to a griffin in its logo. The current logo, adopted in 1964, includes a stylized red griffin with a green eye on a gold background. The petition says the insignia “heavily resembles the KKK dragon” and “evokes feelings of fear and distrust of law enforcement.” More than 300 people had signed the online petition as of Monday.
Less than a week after the human rights commission posted its petition online, a competing petition to keep the griffin was posted online. It says the current police insignia “has nothing to do with the KKK and the repeated excuse is a lack of education of what the Griffin truly stands for.” Police say the griffin represents vigilance. That petition had more than 500 signatures as of Monday.
“We were working towards cooperation and hopefully harmony in the future, and then this wrench was thrown into the system by one of our own departments, which really bothered me” councilmember Margaret Klein said.
The City Council created a rebranding committee, which is accepting public submissions for new logo designs. Committee members will first consider redesigns that include some form of a griffin. They can only consider other designs if there is no agreement on a design with a griffin.
Councilmember Sharon Juon serves as a nonvoting member on the committee. She called the human rights commission’s petition “totally inappropriate” and urged people to give the committee a chance to do its job. The committee must provide its final recommendation for the logo to the council by June.
“After the council votes, it is city departments’ role to support what the council does,” Juon said. “Whether they like it or not, that’s their role, and every department has done that with the exception of this one.”
Klein said she got calls from constituents who want the logo redesign put to a citywide vote. She suggested moving forward with that suggestion.
“I think this was done sneakily. It’s behind-the-back. It’s beneath us — beneath our behavior,” Klein said. “This action has created this tension.”
Councilmember Patrick Morrissey, a liaison on the human rights commission, said he proudly signed the petition. He said the commission sees any depiction of the griffin “as just a furtherance of something that has been so abhorrent to them in their community.”
“I am proud of the human rights commission,” Morrissey said. “I’m proud of their voice.”
