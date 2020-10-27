Solar farm to come to Waterloo at dismay of nearby residents

Residents described the future farm as looking like a prison yard or military fort. Homeowners said they worry their property values will go down.

"I say that my property is going to go right down the dump," said one West Airline Highway resident.

MidAmerican agreed to plant trees on the south and west property lines, which will join an 8-feet chain link fence with barbed wire. This was meant to alleviate concerns from residents who did not want to see the farm from outside their windows, Ott said. The solar array will be 9 feet high.

The utility company said letters were sent to nearby residents describing plans for the farm before the Oct. 6 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, which unanimously recommended approval of the permit. After residents voiced concerns at that meeting, MidAmerican staff members said they had conversations to address questions with them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Waterloo sent its own notices to homeowners who live within 250 feet of the farm boundary, said city planner Aric Schroeder.

Some homeowners said they were concerned about electromagnetic radiation produced by solar panels. Ott said solar radiation at the fence line of the project produces about 1,000 times less radiation than household appliances, such as microwaves or washing machines.