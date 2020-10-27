Solar farm to come to Waterloo at dismay of nearby residents

WATERLOO — Despite criticism from nearby residents, a solar farm on the northeast corner of West Airline Highway and Burton Avenue was approved Tuesday by the Waterloo Board of Adjustment.
The board allowed MidAmerican Energy to construct the farm on a 4-1 vote. The public utility company said the project will allow up to 620 Iowa homes to receive electricity from solar power, adding to MidAmerican's goal to secure 100% renewable energy. In 2019, 60% of MidAmerican energy to Iowa customers came from renewable sources, officials said.
The farm will begin construction in spring 2021, which is expected to take five months. The site will begin to generate electricity in fall 2021, said company project developer Matt Ott. City documents said the farm will replace vacant land, though some residents said crops are grown on the current site.
The 3-megawatt farm will be 900-by-1,115 feet including the substation, according to the permit application. The solar panels will rotate on a single axis, following the sun from east to west.
At its closest, the farm sits 170 feet from a house, Ott said. Houses sit along the south and west sides of the site, with other houses about a half-mile away on the north side of the farm. Most residents said they did not oppose solar energy, but did not like the location of the farm.
MidAmerican officials said they examined other potential sites, but the options did not work due to future city development plans or distance from the existing power substation on the corner near the planned farm.
Residents described the future farm as looking like a prison yard or military fort. Homeowners said they worry their property values will go down.
"I say that my property is going to go right down the dump," said one West Airline Highway resident.
MidAmerican agreed to plant trees on the south and west property lines, which will join an 8-feet chain link fence with barbed wire. This was meant to alleviate concerns from residents who did not want to see the farm from outside their windows, Ott said. The solar array will be 9 feet high.
The utility company said letters were sent to nearby residents describing plans for the farm before the Oct. 6 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, which unanimously recommended approval of the permit. After residents voiced concerns at that meeting, MidAmerican staff members said they had conversations to address questions with them.
The city of Waterloo sent its own notices to homeowners who live within 250 feet of the farm boundary, said city planner Aric Schroeder.
Some homeowners said they were concerned about electromagnetic radiation produced by solar panels. Ott said solar radiation at the fence line of the project produces about 1,000 times less radiation than household appliances, such as microwaves or washing machines.
Other residents questioned whether solar panels could harm area wildlife, especially birds. Ott said MidAmerican did environmental studies that showed there should be no impacts on birds or other wildlife. He said the company's panels have silver trim to deter birds, and fencing will have holes big enough for small animals to migrate through the farm.
The permit approval included the condition that MidAmerican will have to decommission — or remove all panels — from the site once it is done being used. This includes restoring the land to a natural state with seed.
Adam Jablonski from MidAmerican said the utility has the financial wherewithal to remove the panels at the end of their life, which is expected to be up to 30 years.
MidAmerican officials told residents there will be no discernible noise, odor, gases, toxic chemicals, damaging draining issues or traffic problems. There will be no on-site personnel at the farm, and officials will visit a few times yearly.
Residents concerned about potential fires were told the solar panels do not generate heat, nor do they help feed grass fires.
Board member April Leadley was the sole vote against the solar farm, stating she believed there should be a public information meeting for people to get facts from unbiased third-party experts.
“These folks that are sitting out here in the audience feel like they’ve been blindsided, and it’s because we’re not educated," Leadley said. "I just feel like we're rushing into something."
The Waterloo solar farm follows the creation of the Cedar Falls Utilities solar garden, located at the northeast corner of Prairie Lakes Park off Hudson and Viking roads.
