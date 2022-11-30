 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snowden house hosts tea time

Snowden_House.jpg

Snowden House, 306 Washington St., Waterloo 

 GROUT MUSEUM PHOTO

WATERLOO - The Grout Museum District will be hosting tea parties at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St., every month, now to May 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon.

At each tea, guests will have the opportunity to take part in several themed crafts and activities. Tea, other beverages, treats and cupcakes from sponsor Scratch Cupcakery will be available at every party.

2022-2023 Schedule & Themes:

December 17: Cosmic Tea

January 28: Super Secret Spy Tea

February 25: Mythical Tea

March 25: Wonderland Tea

April 29: Wild Tea

May 27: A Totally Vintage Tea

Tea Parties are $10.80 for Members and $12.00 for non-members. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit gmdistrict.org or call 319.234.6357.

Two never-before-seen minerals found in gigantic meteorite

