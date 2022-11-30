Snowden house hosts tea time

WATERLOO - The Grout Museum District will be hosting tea parties at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St., every month, now to May 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon.
At each tea, guests will have the opportunity to take part in several themed crafts and activities. Tea, other beverages, treats and cupcakes from sponsor Scratch Cupcakery will be available at every party.
Jeff Reinitz
2022-2023 Schedule & Themes:
January 28: Super Secret Spy Tea
February 25: Mythical Tea
May 27: A Totally Vintage Tea
Tea Parties are $10.80 for Members and $12.00 for non-members. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit
gmdistrict.org or call 319.234.6357.
PHOTOS: Columbus Catholic vs. Wapsie Valley girls' basketball
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-3
Wapsie Valley's Kali Lampe (50) and Liza Riordan (54) battle with Columbus Catholic's Natalie Steele for a rebound during the second quarter Tuesday of a North Iowa Cedar League game at Oppold Gymnasium in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-4
Wapsie Valley's Peyton Curley (15) fires a pass to teammate Anna Curley (22) while Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley defends during the first quarter of a North Iowa Cedar League game at Oppold Gymnasium Monday in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-5
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley (5) looks for an open teammate while Wapsie Valley's Anna Curley defends Monday during a North Iowa Cedar League game at Oppold Gymnasium in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-1
Columbus Catholic's Natalie Steele (3) throws an outlet pass over the top of Wapsie Valley defender Grace Mullihan to teammate Olivia Surma during second quarter action Tuesday in a North Iowa Cedar League game at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-2
Wapsie Valley's Sydney Matthias pulls down a rebound during first half action Tuesday against Columbus Catholic at Oppold Gymnasium in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-7
Columbus Catholic's Emma Reiter reaches for a rebound Monday during the first quarter of the Sailors' North Iowa Cedar League game with Wapsie Valley at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
113022-spt-columbus-wapsie-6
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley is called for a foul as Wapsie Valley's Kate Risse attempts a shot during the first quarter of a North Iowa Cedar League game at Oppold Gymnasium in Waterloo Monday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
