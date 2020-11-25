Small Business Saturday hopes to bolster Waterloo economy

WATERLOO — Holiday pop-up shops and other small businesses are hoping to bolster the local economy for Small Business Saturday this weekend encouraging spurring purchases from consumers. Downtown economic development organization Main Street Waterloo said consumers have spent nearly $120 billion on the celebration dates since the event started in 2010.
The event helps to support local jobs, conserve tax dollars, uplift entrepreneurship, establish the city as a desired destination and help the environment, according to Main Street Waterloo.
Support Local Journalism
Eight holiday pop-up shops featuring 19 vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. The shops will be at the following locations: 614 Mulberry St.; 528 E. Fourth St.; 320 E. Fourth St.; 204 E. Fourth St.; 217 W. Fourth St.; 607 Sycamore St.; 627 Sycamore St.; and 217 W. Sixth St.
Other ways to support local businesses include liking social media posts, leaving positive comments, writing reviews and telling friends about stores, Main Street Waterloo said on its Facebook page.
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!