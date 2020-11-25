Small Business Saturday hopes to bolster Waterloo economy

WATERLOO — Holiday pop-up shops and other small businesses are hoping to bolster the local economy for Small Business Saturday this weekend encouraging spurring purchases from consumers. Downtown economic development organization Main Street Waterloo said consumers have spent nearly $120 billion on the celebration dates since the event started in 2010.

The event helps to support local jobs, conserve tax dollars, uplift entrepreneurship, establish the city as a desired destination and help the environment, according to Main Street Waterloo.

Eight holiday pop-up shops featuring 19 vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. The shops will be at the following locations: 614 Mulberry St.; 528 E. Fourth St.; 320 E. Fourth St.; 204 E. Fourth St.; 217 W. Fourth St.; 607 Sycamore St.; 627 Sycamore St.; and 217 W. Sixth St.

Other ways to support local businesses include liking social media posts, leaving positive comments, writing reviews and telling friends about stores, Main Street Waterloo said on its Facebook page.

