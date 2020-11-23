Sheriff Thompson says he will stand up to 'corporate bully' Tyson after allegations

But when Thompson walked through the plant, he said, he could tell officials “weren’t seeing everything that needed to be seen.” He called it a “coordinated tour” that was “a bit of a shine off.”

“While that was frustrating, it was also one of those things that I just couldn’t put my finger on it, but I knew something wasn’t quite right,” Thompson said. “That forced me to push a little harder and fight a little harder.”

More than 1,000 of the plant’s 2,800 workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the spring. Thompson criticized that Tyson — an international company — did not recognize the virus’ global presence in December and better prepare for its spread to the United States.

Thompson said Tyson CEO and President Dean Banks reached out to him and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart last week to express regret over the allegations. The sheriff called the company’s decision to suspend without pay at least two local workers named in the lawsuit “a step in the right direction.”