Sheriff Thompson says he will stand up to 'corporate bully' Tyson after allegations
Sheriff Thompson says he will stand up to 'corporate bully' Tyson after allegations

Virus Outbreak Tyson

Tyson Foods suspended top officials at its largest pork plant on Thursday in Waterloo, Iowa, and launched an investigation into allegations that they bet on how many workers would get infected during a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WATERLOO — Allegations in an amended lawsuit against Tyson Foods prompted Sheriff Tony Thompson to declare Monday that he will stand up to the “corporate bully.”

Thompson, recently elected to his fourth and expected final term, in the spring called for the company to pause operations to determine how many employees had COVID-19. He previously said there was “more that could have and should have been done” to protect workers.

“The immense resistance that we met almost immediately tells me a completely different story than some proud existence for feeding America,” Thompson said. “It’s corporate greed at its finest. It’s corporate production and profit over staff welfare and safety.”

The sheriff said he was “so unbelievably disappointed” at lawsuit allegations that managers participated in a betting pool about COVID-19 cases, supervisors ignored symptoms and the company offered bonuses to people who showed up to work every day. He said Tyson workers and area residents were all victimized by the company’s greed — which he characterized as “production at all costs.”

“If we’re going to have to fight this big corporate giant that is Tyson, then we’re going to fight,” Thompson said.

The lawsuit, filed by the estates of workers who died, alleges supervisors pressured workers to continue showing up to prevent Americans from going hungry. At the Waterloo meat processing plant, there is a sign that reinforces this message as workers walk into the building from the parking lot. Thompson said the company’s actions do not instill a proud tradition of work performance in the organization.

Tony Thompson new

Thompson

“Time and time again, we continue to hear about these coercive activities, whether it’s, ‘Hey, get back to the line’ or ‘Hey, if you’ve only got a sniffle, show up to work,’” Thompson said. “I would question the part when you are paying upwards of $500 to $600 stipends for people to have perfect attendance — that kind of diminished for me the image of proudly working to feed America.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When the Tyson plant closed in April and then reopened in May, Thompson joined Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, UFCW Local 431 President Bob Waters and other local business leaders to tour the facility. Tyson said it implemented safety measures such as temperature checks, workstation dividers and COVID-19 testing.

But when Thompson walked through the plant, he said, he could tell officials “weren’t seeing everything that needed to be seen.” He called it a “coordinated tour” that was “a bit of a shine off.”

“While that was frustrating, it was also one of those things that I just couldn’t put my finger on it, but I knew something wasn’t quite right,” Thompson said. “That forced me to push a little harder and fight a little harder.”

More than 1,000 of the plant’s 2,800 workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the spring. Thompson criticized that Tyson — an international company — did not recognize the virus’ global presence in December and better prepare for its spread to the United States.

Thompson said Tyson CEO and President Dean Banks reached out to him and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart last week to express regret over the allegations. The sheriff called the company’s decision to suspend without pay at least two local workers named in the lawsuit “a step in the right direction.”

“My honest hope is that we can create a more honest, forthright dialogue and relationship with corporate Tyson and with those local managers,” Thompson said.

